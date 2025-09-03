Rathen teen who attacked ex sped off from police through red lights

A Rathen teenager who knocked out his ex-girlfriend and later sped off from police to avoid being caught driving without a licence has appeared in the dock.

Presley Cumming’s victim was struck to the floor during the vicious assault and fell unconscious, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Cumming has now admitted to a charge of assault against his ex, and to road traffic offences including speeding and driving without a licence.

The 18-year-old will now complete more than 250 hours of unpaid work in the community and have to resit his driving test if he wants to get back behind the wheel.

Woman suffered cut in Cumming’s attack

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan told the court that Cumming and the woman had been in a relationship previously, but that it came to an end in 2024.

His ex had been socialising with friends on May 21 last year and during that evening had been contacted by Cumming’s new partner.

Cumming himself would show up later in the evening and approach the woman to commit his assault.

He struck her once, knocking her out.

“This resulted in [her] falling to the floor where she remained unconscious for around one minute,” Ms Ramzan said.

“She sustained a minor cut to her left elbow as a result of the fall.”

CCTV captures danger drive through Fraserburgh

Almost a year later, on March 16 this year, Cumming would be spotted by police running to his car — a white BMW 120 — in the town’s Shell petrol station and fleeing at “excessive speed”.

Ms Ramzan said: “There were no L-plates on the vehicle at the time, and due to the behaviour and the manner of driving, the officers pursued the accused.

“He was travelling at excessive speeds, in excess of 70mph within a 30mph zone at times.”

Cumming would blow past three red lights and eventually drive the wrong way up Fraserburgh’s Mid Street.

‘There is no excuse for that’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw represented Cumming, whose address was given as a property in Rathen, on Monday.

He said his client’s ex had been causing “difficulties” between Cumming and his new love interest.

“This was basically the culmination of that,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“Unfortunately, he acted in the way he did.”

On his client’s driving, Mr Burkinshaw added that Cumming had “panicked” upon seeing the police.

He said: “There is no excuse for that. Basically, he saw the police and panicked.

“He’s still a very young man, my lord. Mr Cumming is aware a significant period of disqualification will also be imposed.”

Attack unjustifiable

Sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald said Cumming’s actions were “not remotely” justifiable.

Banning him from the roads for 19 months, Sheriff McDonald also ordered Cumming to complete 280 hours of unpaid work within the next year and to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.

The sheriff told the teenager: “Irrespective of what you think might have provoked the assault on your ex-girlfriend, it does not remotely justify assaulting her.

“I take a very serious view of that matter.

“In respect of the road traffic case, again, it was terrible driving.”

A non-harassment order, which will prevent him from contacting his ex for three years, was also granted.