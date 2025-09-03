Rathen teen who attacked ex sped off from police through red lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Rathen teen who attacked ex sped off from police through red lights

Presley Cumming, 18, knocked out his former girlfriend and then sped through Fraserburgh when he got panicked by police in separate incidents.

By Jamie Ross
Presley Cumming at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Presley Cumming at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Rathen teenager who knocked out his ex-girlfriend and later sped off from police to avoid being caught driving without a licence has appeared in the dock.

Presley Cumming’s victim was struck to the floor during the vicious assault and fell unconscious, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Cumming has now admitted to a charge of assault against his ex, and to road traffic offences including speeding and driving without a licence.

The 18-year-old will now complete more than 250 hours of unpaid work in the community and have to resit his driving test if he wants to get back behind the wheel.

Woman suffered cut in Cumming’s attack

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan told the court that Cumming and the woman had been in a relationship previously, but that it came to an end in 2024.

His ex had been socialising with friends on May 21 last year and during that evening had been contacted by Cumming’s new partner.

Cumming himself would show up later in the evening and approach the woman to commit his assault.

He struck her once, knocking her out.

“This resulted in [her] falling to the floor where she remained unconscious for around one minute,” Ms Ramzan said.

“She sustained a minor cut to her left elbow as a result of the fall.”

Presley Cumming arriving at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

CCTV captures danger drive through Fraserburgh

Almost a year later, on March 16 this year, Cumming would be spotted by police running to his car — a white BMW 120 — in the town’s Shell petrol station and fleeing at “excessive speed”.

Ms Ramzan said: “There were no L-plates on the vehicle at the time, and due to the behaviour and the manner of driving, the officers pursued the accused.

“He was travelling at excessive speeds, in excess of 70mph within a 30mph zone at times.”

Cumming would blow past three red lights and eventually drive the wrong way up Fraserburgh’s Mid Street.

‘There is no excuse for that’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw represented Cumming, whose address was given as a property in Rathen, on Monday.

He said his client’s ex had been causing “difficulties” between Cumming and his new love interest.

“This was basically the culmination of that,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“Unfortunately, he acted in the way he did.”

On his client’s driving, Mr Burkinshaw added that Cumming had “panicked” upon seeing the police.

He said: “There is no excuse for that. Basically, he saw the police and panicked.

“He’s still a very young man, my lord. Mr Cumming is aware a significant period of disqualification will also be imposed.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Attack unjustifiable

Sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald said Cumming’s actions were “not remotely” justifiable.

Banning him from the roads for 19 months, Sheriff McDonald also ordered Cumming to complete 280 hours of unpaid work within the next year and to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.

The sheriff told the teenager: “Irrespective of what you think might have provoked the assault on your ex-girlfriend, it does not remotely justify assaulting her.

“I take a very serious view of that matter.

“In respect of the road traffic case, again, it was terrible driving.”

A non-harassment order, which will prevent him from contacting his ex for three years, was also granted.