Fraserburgh man hurled abuse and vacuum cleaner in confrontation with police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man hurled abuse and vacuum cleaner in confrontation with police

Gary Coates attacked officers when he got drunk in an argument with his ex.

By Jamie Ross
Gary Coates at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Gary Coates at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man who threw a vacuum cleaner in a row with police and tried to snatch one of their weapons has been told to complete unpaid work.

Gary Coates appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he admitted to a series of charges involving attacking police officers and resisting their attempts to bring him under control.

He will now complete 120 hours of work within the community over the next nine months.

‘Immediately aggressive’ with police

The court heard Coates’ violent episode had been sparked in a disagreement between him and his ex-partner when she refused to leave his property.

It would lead to members of the public filming the incident on mobile phones, and the police ultimately arriving, where they themselves became the target of the 30-year-old’s rage.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said Coates would appear at a first-floor window on Frithside Street to shout abuse at both members of the public and police.

“He’s then presented himself at the window again, this time topless, before picking up a Hoover and throwing it,” she said.

“He’s then exited the locus and was immediately aggressive.”

His run-in with the police would see him slam a garden gate on one officer’s leg, grab onto body armour, and attempt to take the baton of another.

He would eventually be brought under control after retreating back to his home and locking himself in the bathroom.

But upon being arrested, Coates, whose address was given as Frithside Street, would begin hurling insults at the police, calling them “f******, f**nies, and lesbians”.

At Fraserburgh Police Station, he would strip himself naked in the cells and urinate on the floor. The next day, he refused to comply with any officer to answer questions.

Gary Coates. Image: Facebook

‘He simply sees red’

Iain Jane, representing Coates, said his client had been drunk at the time of the offence.

“There’s mobile phone recording of that,” Mr Jane said.

“Mr Coates is fully aware of the footage — totally accepts that he’s behaving in a totally unacceptable manner. But I think it’s fair to say, my lord, that those who are recording or those who are present when the recording is being taken, there’s an element of ‘mickey taking’.

“He’d been drinking alcohol. Alcohol does not agree with him. Since this particular matter, he’s not had any relapse.”

Mr Jane added that the relationship with the woman has since come to an end.

“On the night in question, he understands that she is to be moving out,” he said.

“He’s already returned once after consuming some alcohol and nothing has been done towards her moving out, which leads to him then returning back to a public house, drinking further, and then behaving in the manner described.

“He simply sees red.”

Sentencing Coates, and in addition to his hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Robert McDonald placed him under the subversion of the social work department for the next nine months.