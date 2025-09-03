Fraserburgh man hurled abuse and vacuum cleaner in confrontation with police

A Fraserburgh man who threw a vacuum cleaner in a row with police and tried to snatch one of their weapons has been told to complete unpaid work.

Gary Coates appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he admitted to a series of charges involving attacking police officers and resisting their attempts to bring him under control.

He will now complete 120 hours of work within the community over the next nine months.

‘Immediately aggressive’ with police

The court heard Coates’ violent episode had been sparked in a disagreement between him and his ex-partner when she refused to leave his property.

It would lead to members of the public filming the incident on mobile phones, and the police ultimately arriving, where they themselves became the target of the 30-year-old’s rage.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said Coates would appear at a first-floor window on Frithside Street to shout abuse at both members of the public and police.

“He’s then presented himself at the window again, this time topless, before picking up a Hoover and throwing it,” she said.

“He’s then exited the locus and was immediately aggressive.”

His run-in with the police would see him slam a garden gate on one officer’s leg, grab onto body armour, and attempt to take the baton of another.

He would eventually be brought under control after retreating back to his home and locking himself in the bathroom.

But upon being arrested, Coates, whose address was given as Frithside Street, would begin hurling insults at the police, calling them “f******, f**nies, and lesbians”.

At Fraserburgh Police Station, he would strip himself naked in the cells and urinate on the floor. The next day, he refused to comply with any officer to answer questions.

‘He simply sees red’

Iain Jane, representing Coates, said his client had been drunk at the time of the offence.

“There’s mobile phone recording of that,” Mr Jane said.

“Mr Coates is fully aware of the footage — totally accepts that he’s behaving in a totally unacceptable manner. But I think it’s fair to say, my lord, that those who are recording or those who are present when the recording is being taken, there’s an element of ‘mickey taking’.

“He’d been drinking alcohol. Alcohol does not agree with him. Since this particular matter, he’s not had any relapse.”

Mr Jane added that the relationship with the woman has since come to an end.

“On the night in question, he understands that she is to be moving out,” he said.

“He’s already returned once after consuming some alcohol and nothing has been done towards her moving out, which leads to him then returning back to a public house, drinking further, and then behaving in the manner described.

“He simply sees red.”

Sentencing Coates, and in addition to his hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Robert McDonald placed him under the subversion of the social work department for the next nine months.