Man, 44, in court accused of sexually assaulting boy at Loch Ness campsite

A 44-year-old from Grangemouth has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy at a campsite near Loch Ness.

John Bell made no plea during a private hearing in Inverness Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

A major investigation was launched after police received reports that the child had been approached inside his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

CCTV scoured for clues

The boy, a tourist visiting the Highlands from Europe, was sleeping alone in a tent when he was allegedly approached by a stranger, police said.

His parents were asleep in a tent next to his at the time.

Police appealed for witnesses in and around the Drumnadrochit area and scoured 1500 hours of CCTV footage. Officers also visited around 100 properties during door-to-door inquiries.

Following the arrest, which was announced yesterday, Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation — in particular, local businesses and those who came forward with information.”