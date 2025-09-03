Welding firm fined after dad falls to his death at Peterhead job site

The family of a man who died while working for an Aberdeenshire welding firm has said no amount of money will ever be enough to replace him.

Turkish national Cuma Özdemir had been sub-contracted by Gamrie’s Fabweld Services Scotland in 2023 to complete work on an industrial unit in Peterhead’s Upperton Industrial Estate.

But a series of failings to properly follow health and safety guidelines — and to ensure they were adhered to — led to the 51-year-old tragically falling to his death in the morning of June 16 2023.

His surviving family members were in Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to hear the firm admit to their shortcomings and be fined more than £57,000.

‘That was not a safe method of working’

Procurator fiscal Stella Swan told the court that Fabweld, which was founded by Ian Thomson and who was also present in court, had failed to ensure that work carried out by Mr Özdemir and another man, Martin Henderson, was done safely.

Despite being tasked with repairing the roof of Unit 3 on the site, Ms Swan said neither had been adequately trained to work at height and safety measures in place were not monitored to prevent the agreed work plan from being changed and either man being injured.

Additionally, neither of the two would have their safety qualifications vetted by the company.

These failings, she said, resulted in Mr Özdemir falling more than 23ft and dying.

The court heard that at the time of the accident, Mr Özdemir had not been wearing a safety harness and the netting meant to prevent the men from falling to the ground was neither marked on the roof nor extended to the area where he was walking.

“The roof was fragile, it did not safely support the weight of a person,” Ms Swan said.

“Mr Henderson later stated to HSE that they considered that they would need to stand on the roof in order to detach the damaged cement sheets and roof lights. That was not a safe method of working.”

Failure to supervise and no ‘formal training’

On the morning of the accident, Mr Özdemir and Mr Henderson had completed their work, and the former had remained on the roof to recover materials and their tools.

He had walked about 25 metres from the edge of the roof to do so and stepped on a skylight panel, which gave way beneath him.

He would be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

‘A wonderful person’ who will be missed and remembered

Mr Özdemir had moved to Scotland in 2021 and was an experienced welder, having worked in a variety of countries across the globe.

Last night, his wife, daughter, and two sons said they respected the decision of the court, but that money would not be enough to replace him.

Cem Özdemir, his son, spoke on their behalf.

He said: “My father was a wonderful person for me, my siblings, and my mother, and he was also a very successful welder in his work.

“We always miss and remember him.

“As the lawyer also said in court, no amount of fine has ever been enough to bring back a human life. The amount of the penalty does not matter because the loved ones of the person who lost their life will always feel their absence.

“We trust in the law of Scotland and the United Kingdom, and we respect the decision it has given.”

Company gives up on roof work to prevent further accidents

Gavin Anderson KC represented Fabweld at the hearing.

He said the firm had not taken on any more roofing work following Mr Özdemir’s death and that Mr Thomson, the company’s boss, was “deeply shocked and distressed” by news of the accident.

“He is determined to ensure that nothing of this sort can happen again,” Mr Anderson added.

Mr Anderson said the company, which had a turnover of £998,000 in the past financial year, was “well regarded” in the industry.

“In the short time that he worked with the company, he came to be a well-liked and valued colleague,” he said of Mr Özdemir.

“He provided the company with a large pile of vouching for his qualifications and training in relation to welding, a file which the company provided to authorities during the investigation.

“In addition, Mr Özdemir gave the impression that he was a competent person to work at height and had experience of roofing work. It is not known whether or not Mr Özdemir had formal competence to work at height through certifications obtained abroad, and whilst it remains entirely possible he did, the company accepts it did not clarify that matter with him at the time.”

He added that if either man working on the roof had raised concerns, or signalled their intention to stray from the agreed plan, Fabweld would have “unquestionably intervened”.

“Both men knew what the plan was,” Mr Anderson said.

“Had the work been carried out as planned, the accident would not have occurred.”

‘Profound’ loss

Ultimately, Sheriff Alan Sinclair fined Fabweld £57,512.50.

It has been given three years to pay the full amount.

“The failings which lie at the heart of this offence have resulted in the most profound of consequences,” he said.

Sheriff Sinclair did not make a compensation order, which would have resulted in the firm paying money to Mr Özdemir’s family for its failure to protect him.

He had been told that a civil action was already in motion.

Ahead of the sheriff’s sentence, Mr Anderson offered Fabweld’s “sincere condolences and apologies” to the Özdemir family and said: “Mr Thomson knew Mr Özdemir, they worked together on welding operations. They planned the roof works together.

“On a personal level, Mr Thomson has been profoundly affected by the tragedy.”

He went on to add: “A criminal fine should not be seen as, in any way, being a measure of the value of someone’s injury or the value of their life.”