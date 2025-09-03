Forres man embezzled £30,000 from dementia-stricken father-in-law

A man who embezzled £30,000 from his dementia-stricken father-in-law spent the money on a car, holiday and band merchandise, among other things.

Donald Kennedy, 58, had been granted a guardianship for his wife’s father, William Fraser, who had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and moved into a home.

But concerns were soon raised about spending on an account for which Kennedy held a debit card.

His wife Morag, who had initially been charged alongside Kennedy, had her not guilty plea accepted by the Crown after her husband admitted responsibility.

Kennedy appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of embezzling £30,000 between April 23 2021 and February 3 2023 at his home in Bogton Road, Forres, and elsewhere.

He had previously denied taking £41,030.26, but changed his plea once the figure was amended.

Band merchandise bought

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Mr Fraser, who has since died, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2020 and admitted to a care home.

In July of that year, Mr Fraser’s daughter Morag and Kennedy applied for a guardianship order, which was granted by Inverness Sheriff Court, providing the pair with control over Mr Fraser’s welfare and financial affairs.

As part of the process, Kennedy was issued a debit card for Mr Fraser’s account.

When Mr Fraser’s home was sold for £77,000, a Moray Council employee requested a bank statement so they could recalculate the fees due for his care.

At this point, several payments out of the account were queried.

These included payments to Kennedy’s wife and daughter and a spend of £30 on merchandise for the Stornoway band Peat and Diesel.

Social worker’s ‘misappropriation’ concerns

A social worker also raised concerns over “financial misappropriation”and an employee of NHS Highlands contacted the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG).

Mrs Gair told the court that, during this time, “William Fraser’s placement at the care home was put at risk due to non-payment of fees”.

When the OPG contacted Kennedy for clarification, he attempted to justify the spending on the account, the fiscal depute said.

Kennedy claimed that spending on fuel covered trips to visit Mr Fraser’s care home in Grantown on Spey.

Caravan holiday

The OPG, however, concluded that the spending was not for Mr Fraser’s benefit and the account was frozen.

An investigation revealed that there was “daily” spending on the account, which included supermarket shopping and a week’s caravan holiday, as well as the purchase of a car, vehicle repairs and registration plates.

When Kennedy was arrested, he gave a “mainly no comment” interview to police, the court was told.

The court heard that the monies had since been repaid by insurers.

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared before passing sentence on Kennedy.

Defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank reserved his comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case next month.