Crime & Courts

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Inverness beggar jailed over hotel assault on woman

Paul Erwin turned on the woman after she took pity on him begging on the street and invited him inside.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Erwin was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A street beggar who assaulted a good Samaritan in Inverness after she invited him into her hotel has been jailed for 18 months.

Paul Erwin’s victim ran screaming from the room after he held her by the arm and threatened to kill her.

His solicitor told the court that it was a “Jekyll and Hyde” transformation for Erwin, who has previous convictions for assault to severe injury and sexual offences.

Erwin, 48, appeared via videolink from custody for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening behaviour at the Mercure Hotel during the night of March 28 and 29 this year.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Erwin’s victim had checked into the Church Street hotel before going to the Co-op store to buy alcohol.

She said: “As she was returning to the hotel, she saw the accused on Church Street sitting down on the pavement and described by her as looking ‘like a down and out’.”

‘I’m going to kill you’

The woman gave Erwin £10 and then invited him back to her room for a drink.

The pair talked until the early hours, when Erwin became “agitated”  and then “really aggressive” before telling her: “I’m going to kill you.”

Ms Poke said the woman tried to leave, but Erwin held on to her arm and repeated his threat, telling her: “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The woman managed to free herself and ran down the hotel corridor, banging on the doors of other rooms as she went.

The fiscal depute said: “Other residents described hearing a female screaming.”

When the woman reached the hotel reception, police were called and officers attended at the scene.

Attacker was begging

Erwin became aggressive with them and a second unit had to be called in to help with his arrest.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Willie Young told the court that Erwin had been homeless and begging on the street at the time of the offence and had not met his victim before that evening.

He said: “She gave him some money early in the evening, they had a brief conversation. It wasn’t until an hour or so later that she returned, he was invited by her to go and have some food and a chat.”

Mr Young said another man begging alongside his client was also invited but declined to join them.

The solicitor said his client had initially been “overwhelmed by her compassion and generosity”, adding: “His recollection was that the time spent in her room was positive.”

‘A Jekyll and Hyde transformation’

The solicitor said Erwin remembered his victim as “a very good person” and said the pair had “a meeting of the minds” before the offence was committed.

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson that Erwin had “no recollection” of the events described.

“There was obviously a Jekyll and Hyde transformation at some point,” he said.

“Clearly a switch was flicked and there was a transformation – he accepts behaving in a deplorable fashion.”

The defence agent said Erwin could offer no excuse other than the consumption of alcohol and said both his client and the victim were “drinking to excess”

He said Erwin bears “no ill will” towards the woman or the police and wished to apologise to all concerned.

Sheriff Matheson told Erwin: “In respect of these matters, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff noted: “The fact that they were committed – in your own words – on someone who was being kind and compassionate to you – and your record, which includes assault to severe injury and sexual offences.”

She jailed Erwin, previously of Union Street, Inverness, for 18 months for the offences at the hotel, along with a concurrent eight-month sentence, which she handed down in place of the previously imposed community payback order.