Crime & Courts

Michelin Guide chef Kevin Dalgleish admits racist hate crime against Aberdeen taxi driver

The Aberdeen restaurateur was filmed hurling racist abuse after being accused of vomiting in the taxi.

By Joanne Warnock
Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson
An Aberdeen restaurateur has been fined after he admitted racially abusing a city centre taxi driver.

In a racist rant that was captured on camera, Kevin Dalgleish called the man “fucking fat P***” after the driver accused him of vomiting in the back of his car.

The 53-year-old, who owns the acclaimed city centre restaurant Amuse, pled guilty to committing a racially aggravated hate crime during a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. A further assault charge was dropped by the Crown.

Following the hearing, the chef apologised to the taxi driver but claimed he was “essentially kidnapped”, and said it only happened “because I’m a white man”.

The court was told that Dalgleish hailed a taxi from his restaurant in Queens Terrace to the Chester Hotel on December 8 last year.

Chef Kevin Dalgleish.

Once there, the taxi driver saw vomit on the rear seat and requested that Dalgleish pay a £60 cleaning charge.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark played the court a section of camera footage recorded by the driver, which showed Dalgleish calling the man a ‘P**i’ and a ‘fat c***’.

The driver can be heard telling the chef: “You have got it all over my car,” before adding it was “disgusting”.

Dalgleish responds by saying: “You’re disgusting – you’re a fucking fat P**i.”

The driver then says he will be phoning the police, which prompts Dalgleish to ask why he is being filmed.

The footage was cut short as Dalgleish made a lunge for the man in an attempt to grab his phone.

Chef denies being sick in taxi

Dalgleish pleaded to an amended charge of a racially aggravated hate crime, and claims that he also threatened to kill the driver was replaced with the words “did lunge at him”.

Dalgleish’s defence agent Ross McTaggart said his client was “not himself” after a busy night in the restaurant.

He said: “He is a successful chef and owns his own restaurant. He lives near the Chester Hotel, so was getting a taxi home.”

Mr McTaggart also told the court Dalgleish wanted to apologise to the taxi driver but denied his client had been sick in the taxi.

He said: “It was a relatively short journey. At the end, he paid the fare and then the taxi driver asked him to pay for being sick in the car.

“Mr Dalgleish knew that he had not been sick in what was a three-to-four-minute journey – and obviously he denied that and that is what started the discussion.

“Mr Dalgleish regrets that he lowered himself to the effect that he used the word that is complained of.

“The taxi driver started to film what was going on – and he accepts he did make a very brief lunge.

“He ended up with vomit all over his coat.

“He regrets using the four-letter word, which amounts to the racist offence.”

Kevin Dalgleish speaks to reporters outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Chef: ‘That would not have happened to a woman’

Sheriff Philip Mann said: “I can understand why you were annoyed if you had vomit on your coat, when it was nothing to do with you.

“Being in a taxi and being asked to pay a charge, but that does not excuse responding with this kind of behaviour.

“I will show the displeasure of the court and impose a fine. “

Dalgleish, of Queens Road, was fined £200.

Outside court, he reiterated his apologies to the driver, but added: “You didn’t hear the full story in there.

“I was essentially kidnapped and held ransom for £60.

“That would not have happened to a woman, but because I’m a white man…

“There was already sick on the seat before I sat down, I saw it was all over my coat.”

 