Thief goes on late night shopping spree with card he stole from drunk man

An opportunistic thief has been jailed after stealing a bank card from a drunk man lying on an Aberdeen street.

Ryan Gibbs, 30, had been on a night out on May 8 this year and happened upon a man lying on Union Grove at around 2am.

Gibbs admitted to stealing the man’s bank card from his wallet and using it to buy cigarettes, a kebab, sweets and pies.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he first went to buy cigarettes from Sweet News on Crown Street, then Tasty Kebab on Langstane Place.

Late night shopping spree

He also used the card at L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street to buy sweets before finishing off with a couple of pies from Thain’s Bakery on George Street.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court the victim of the theft had been on a night out, consuming alcohol in the city centre, before he purchased some food and began walking along Union Grove.

He explained that the man fell onto the ground, adding: “As he lay on the ground, he felt someone go into his pockets.

“He thereafter got up and made his way home, where he informed his partner that someone had stolen his keys.

“They assumed [he] had simply lost his keys as he was intoxicated.

“The next morning [his] partner found his wallet, empty, on the pavement near their home.

Unknown transactions on bank

“His digital banking showed transactions at Sweet News, Crown Street, for £62.60, Tasty Kebab, Langstane Place, for £9.70, L&M Stores, Hutcheon Street, for £14.85, and Thain’s Bakery on George Street, on two separate occasions totalling £3.95.

“He did not make these transactions.”

The total of Gibbs’ spree amounted to £91.10.

Police viewed CCTV footage near the Union Grove area and saw Gibbs walking towards and away from the location where the man had lain.

Further footage from Sweet News, Tasty Kebab, and L&M stores, was found showing Gibbs entering the premises’ and making purchases using a bank card.

Claimed he was given the card

When he was traced, Gibbs told officers that someone had given him the card and denied any assault or robbery.

Speaking on his behalf, Leonard Burkinshaw said his client had found the man “lying comatose” on the street and his curiosity had “got the better of him”.

“He used it to get cigarettes, sweeties and a couple of pies,” Mr Burkinshaw explained. “Various items that you might buy after a night out.”

Gibbs admitted one charge of stealing while acting with another, and whilst he was on bail, and five charges of fraud.

Sentencing

Sheriff Morag McLaughlan sentenced Gibbs to 10 months imprisonment, back dated to his being put on remand on May 16 2025.

The court heard Gibbs is already serving a custodial sentence and this will run in cumuli to that, meaning he will not have extra time to serve in prison.

