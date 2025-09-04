Forres man caught with more than five hours of child abuse videos

A Forres man was caught with a sick stash of child abuse photos and videos, some of them featuring girls as young as two.

Michael Allardes had more than five hours of video footage, some of which included “sadistic sexual activity”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Devices found in a search of his home contained some images that were deemed to be category A – featuring the most serious abuse.

Allardes, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court to admit two charges related to downloading and possessing the material between January 2023 and July 2024.

Search warrant uncovered sick stash

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court: “On July 3 2024, police executed a search warrant at the home address of the accused.”

As a result of the search, devices were recovered.

The first was examined and 12 child abuse images were found featuring girls aged between five and 15. The second device contained 16 images of girls aged seven to 15 engaged in activity with adults and each other.

Five of the images were category A – the most serious. Nine were category B and the rest category C.

A sub-folder on one of the devices contained 127 video files of girls aged two to fifteen. Some of these featured “sadistic sexual activity”.

When categorised, 84 of the videos were deemed to be category A, 18 category B and 25 category C – all were accessible to the user.

More than five hours of video footage

The videos had a combined runtime of five hours, six minutes and 46 seconds.

Allardes was cautioned and arrested. He gave a “no comment” interview to police.

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for presentencing reports but placed Allardes, of Logie Estate, Forres, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Allardes, reserved his comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case. His client was released on bail until that time.

The sentencing hearing will take place in Inverness next month.