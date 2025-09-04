Video exclusive: Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish ‘ashamed’ after racist rant caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Crime & Courts

Video exclusive: Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish ‘ashamed’ after racist rant caught on camera

Footage of the unpleasant encounter between the Michelin Guide chef and a taxi driver has been obtained by The Press and Journal.

Chef Kevin Dalgleish during his confrontation with the taxi driver.

By Joanne Warnock

The taxi driver who was the target of racist abuse by an acclaimed Aberdeen chef has told of his “disappointment and upset” after a court handed out a £200 fine.

Kevin Dalgleish – who owns Amuse in the city centre – called the Scottish-born driver a “P***” repeatedly during the confrontation and at one point can be heard saying “I’m going to f***ing kill you”.

In a statement to The Press and Journal today, Dalgleish said he was “ashamed” of his behaviour and called his language “completely unacceptable”.

“I have spent my life trying to be a good role model for my employees and the community, and I failed that night,” he said.

The unpleasant encounter happened last December after the taxi driver accused Dalgleish of vomiting during the journey, and the chef refused to pay for the clean-up.

Watch: Top chef’s racist rant

The 26-year-old driver, who does not wish to be named, says the entire episode cost him £1,000 in earnings, after his car was off the road for days during the busy pre-Christmas period.

Talking exclusively to The Press and Journal, the driver said Dalgleish sat in the front seat of his car and had commented on how nice it was.

But during the journey, the driver claims Dalgleish vomited onto the passenger side door, getting sick on his own jacket and soiling the storage compartment.

Dalgleish apologised to the driver and strenuously denies that he vomited in the car.

Kevin Dalgleish denied vomiting in the taxi – but pleaded guilty to his racist rant.

On arrival, Dalgleish was charged £7 for the fare and a further £60 as compensation for the clean-up.

“I lost a lot more than that,” the driver said. “I had to go and get it deep cleaned and deodorised, which cost £80, and had to take a couple of days off.

“Obviously, I couldn’t work the rest of that night either.

“I must have lost at least £1,000 in earnings.”

Chef lunges at driver

The driver’s phone camera videos of the incident – an edited portion of which was shown in Aberdeen Sheriff court yesterday – show the billigerent restaurant boss calling the man a “P***” several times.

After being told that it was “disgusting” to use the P-word, Dalgleish tells the driver: “What have I done here? What have I done here? You’re disgusting. You’re a fat c***.”

Moments later, when the chef asks why he is being filmed, the driver explains it is because he used the racial slur.

The taxi driver filmed the encounter with Michelin Guide chef Kevin Dalgleish.

“Oh, so it’s changed now, is it? You’re a fat P***, that’s what it is,” Dalgleish replies.

Shortly after that exchange, Dalgleish lunges towards the taxi driver, prompting his victim to say: “Keep your hands to yourself.”

“I will,” the chef replies, adding: “You’re lucky I will.”

‘I’m going to f***ing kill you’

In court yesterday, Dalgleish pleaded to an amended charge of a racially aggravated hate crime by making racist comments at the driver and lunging at him.

Four minutes into their confrontation, the chef questions what is going on, and the driver explains it is because he vomited in his vehicle and called him a “fat P***” multiple times.

“Well you are a fat P***. Why is it disgusting? Because you are a fat P***. Is that a fact? That’s an absolute fact. Am I right or no?”

Later, and despite being repeatedly asked to “keep his distance”, Dalgleish stands close to his victim’s face and, referring to the substance on his jacket, asks: “What is this?”

“You must know – it came from your f***ing car,” the chef continues. “Hey fatty … I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The Crown removed reference to Dalgleish threatening to kill the driver from the charge, and that moment did not feature in the video played in court by fiscal depute Jane Spark.

Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson

The Crown also withdrew an allegation that Dalgleish assaulted the driver by pushing him.

The taxi driver said he was disappointed the full encounter – lasting more than 20 minutes – wasn’t played in full in court.

He explained that one of the videos he took was almost 20 minutes in length, and he had difficulties uploading it onto the Police Scotland system.

“He threatened to kill me,” the driver said. “He gets right up to my face.

“He had been sick all over his jacket when I started confronting him. He started gloating about being a restaurant owner.

“I’m really disappointed that the full video was not played in court, and that the assault charge was dropped – no one has told me anything.”

‘I was born in Scotland’

The driver said he felt “extremely threatened” by Dalgleish’s behaviour.

“I’m so glad I filmed it,” he said. “I started filming the sick on the door, but then he called me a P*** – that’s when I moved the camera up and began filming his face.

“I also want to make it clear that I was born in Scotland. My father is a taxi driver, and so was my grandad.

“I’ve been doing this job for four years, and I do get some racism – but never to this extent.

“He called me a P*** multiple times – and kept coming right up to my face.

“It really upset me for some time afterwards – I lost confidence in going out and working if I’m honest.”

Kevin Dalgleish speaks to reporters outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dalgleish’s defence agent Ross McTaggart told the court his client was “not himself” after a busy night in the restaurant.

Mr McTaggart also told the court Dalgleish wanted to apologise to the taxi driver but denied his client had been sick in the taxi.

“He regrets using the four-letter word, which amounts to the racist offence,” the lawyer added.

Chef offers new apology to driver

The award-winning chef, who appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu on two occasions, this afternoon released a statement about the incident.

He said: “I’ve watched the video of that night and I am ashamed of my behaviour. It was an intimidating situation being locked in a taxi and in the spur of the moment, I spoke in a way that I deeply regret. While the majority of the charges were dropped in court, this does not excuse my actions.

“I have spent my life trying to be a good role model for my employees and the community, and I failed that night. I want to sincerely apologise to the taxi driver, who deserved to be treated with respect regardless of the circumstances.

“The language I used was completely unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in. I take full responsibility for my words and actions and I am committed to learning from this experience.

“I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused and for letting down those who know me to be better than this moment represents.”

 