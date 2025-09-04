Gang boss jailed for running heroin operation from Moray homes

A drugs gang boss who blighted communities across Moray has been jailed after police snared him in Morocco.

Conor McGregor masterminded an organised crime group that made what prosecutors described as “significant” profit dealing cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The 32-year-old was in charge of arranging the receipt and distribution of large amounts of drugs and payments for them.

McGregor was the gang’s main player from May 2019 to July 2022.

Operated from multiple homes

The criminal used encrypted messages to organise the storage, movement, sale and supply of drugs with his foot soldiers.

He also made use of multiple properties in the Moray area and elsewhere, and a number of vehicles, to store, conceal and move drugs and money.

According to court documents, he utilised properties in Deanshaugh Court, Ewing Howe and Easter Coxton in Elgin for his illegal activities.

McGregor also operated from properties on Findlater Street and Milton Drive in Buckie, on Land Street in Keith and on Craigview, Findochty, as well as Dailuaine Terrace in Carron.

Fled to Africa

At one point, the gang boss was based in Spain – but then he fled to Africa after learning police were on to him.

He was finally arrested in Morocco in July 2024, before being returned to Scotland in January 2025.

It is understood McGregor was traced after the Encrochat messaging platform he had been using was cracked by European law enforcement agencies.

McGregor pleaded guilty to involvement in serious organised crime at the High Court in Glasgow on July 15 and was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier today.

Addressing the criminal today, judge Lady Drummond made clear his senior role in the operation.

She told McGregor: “You were head of an organised crime group, and were involved over a period of over three years.

“You were responsible for overseeing the supply of class A and class B drugs.”

Gangster put behind bars

His responsibilities, she said, included receiving drugs, engaging others to take payments, and arranging the collection and distribution of drugs.

She added that he had “generated significant quantities of money” from the operation.

Lady Drummond said of his offending: “It is, in my view, at the upper end of the scale given the amount of drugs involved, and the period of time and the geographical location.”

She sentenced him to six years in prison, backdated to July 19, 2024 when he was first arrested and detained in Morocco.

That means McGregor has already served 13 months on remand – meaning he could be out on parole in two years.

McGregor, who attended the hearing remotely from prison, showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down.

‘Spiralled out of control’

Earlier, McGregor’s lawyer Brian McConnachie KC told the court his client took full responsibility for his actions, and had expressed a “high level of shame” for what he had done.

“(He) seems to see the impact not just on his own family but on other people who were to all intents and purposes unknown to him,” Mr McConnachie told the court.

“He acknowledges the harm he could well be responsible for by virtue of his involvement in drugs.”

Mr McConnachie added that McGregor first become involved in criminality at a “low level” when he was 23, and matters had ultimately spiralled “out of control”.