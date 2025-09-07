Oldmeldrum man who sent fish porn to pal as ‘joke’ admits obscenity charge

An Oldmeldrum man who sent a video clip of a fish carcass being used sexually on a woman has been fined for distributing obscene material.

Ryan McKenzie sent the one minute and 29 second video to an unnamed friend “as a joke” in 2023 – unaware that it was classed as obscene under the law.

The shared clip was discovered after police were searching another man’s phone in relation to a separate matter, and they traced the video back to McKenzie.

The 40-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of distributing obscene material.

Sheriff Ian Wallace has now ordered him to pay a fine for the offence.

‘It’s not been a fetish thing or anything’

McKenzie, who spoke only to confirm his name and to agree that he was pleading guilty, sent the video on January 22 2023.

The court heard that officers would then search another man’s mobile device to discover McKenzie, whose address was given as Commercial Road, had distributed it before questioning him more than a year later on October 30 2024.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court on Thursday that McKenzie had sent the clip on WhatsApp and gave police a “full admission” when questioned.

Responding to them, he said: “That has been done not even thinking about it. It was sent to lads thinking it was just funny.”

He would add: “It’s not been a fetish thing or anything.”

‘A decent man’ pleads solicitor

Branding the situation as “unfortunate”, defence solicitor Iain Hingston said his client was previously unaware of the law surrounding the sharing of obscene material.

“We’re looking at a one-off,” he said.

“Clearly, the material is unpleasant. But, my lord, his reply to caution and charge simply is the answer.

“It was sent as a joke.”

Mr Hingston said his client was required to apply for visas to work internationally and a conviction would now have “astronomical” consequences for him going forward.

Pleading for an absolute discharge from the sheriff, the solicitor added: “I’m simply going to describe him as a decent man.

“He made an error, it is an unfortunate error. It is an error that many people will make. That is not an excuse, but it is a fact.”

Ultimately, Sheriff Wallace fined McKenzie the sum of £155 and gave him 28 days to pay the sum in full.