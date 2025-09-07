Oldmeldrum man who sent fish porn to pal as ‘joke’ admits obscenity charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldmeldrum man who sent fish porn to pal as ‘joke’ admits obscenity charge

Ryan McKenzie, 40, was unaware it was a crime to shared the clip in a Whatsapp group with friends.

By Jamie Ross
Ryan McKenzie was caught more than a year after sending the clip. Image: Facebook
An Oldmeldrum man who sent a video clip of a fish carcass being used sexually on a woman has been fined for distributing obscene material.

Ryan McKenzie sent the one minute and 29 second video to an unnamed friend “as a joke” in 2023 – unaware that it was classed as obscene under the law.

The shared clip was discovered after police were searching another man’s phone in relation to a separate matter, and they traced the video back to McKenzie.

The 40-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of distributing obscene material.

Sheriff Ian Wallace has now ordered him to pay a fine for the offence.

‘It’s not been a fetish thing or anything’

McKenzie, who spoke only to confirm his name and to agree that he was pleading guilty, sent the video on January 22 2023.

The court heard that officers would then search another man’s mobile device to discover McKenzie, whose address was given as Commercial Road, had distributed it before questioning him more than a year later on October 30 2024.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court on Thursday that McKenzie had sent the clip on WhatsApp and gave police a “full admission” when questioned.

Responding to them, he said: “That has been done not even thinking about it. It was sent to lads thinking it was just funny.”

He would add: “It’s not been a fetish thing or anything.”

Ryan McKenzie was described as a “decent man” by his solicitor. Image: LinkedIn

‘A decent man’ pleads solicitor

Branding the situation as “unfortunate”, defence solicitor Iain Hingston said his client was previously unaware of the law surrounding the sharing of obscene material.

“We’re looking at a one-off,” he said.

“Clearly, the material is unpleasant. But, my lord, his reply to caution and charge simply is the answer.

“It was sent as a joke.”

Mr Hingston said his client was required to apply for visas to work internationally and a conviction would now have “astronomical” consequences for him going forward.

Pleading for an absolute discharge from the sheriff, the solicitor added: “I’m simply going to describe him as a decent man.

“He made an error, it is an unfortunate error. It is an error that many people will make. That is not an excuse, but it is a fact.”

Ultimately, Sheriff Wallace fined McKenzie the sum of £155 and gave him 28 days to pay the sum in full.