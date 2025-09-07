Women’s vicious assault caught on camera was over ‘group chat comments’

A 17-year-old girl was assaulted and injured by two female attackers over messages in a group chat, a court has heard.

Katie Morris and Bethany Henderson admitted to assaulting their victim to her injury on June 8 of last year.

The attack, on Miller Street, Inverness, was caught on camera and played for Inverness Sheriff Court after the women admitted the crime.

A defence solicitor for Morris, 20, told the court the events had unfolded after her client had been added to a group chat containing “hateful comments” about her daughter.

Morris and Henderson, 22, had originally been accused along with four other women, all of whose not-guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown at the same hearing.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said that, on the night of the attack, the victim learned around 9pm that a Snapchat message, from a female she did not know, was circulating asking where she lived.

‘Shouting, swearing and gesturing’

At around 10pm, she was at a friend’s house when they heard a noise and looked out of the window to see Morris and Henderson outside, standing with others next to a car, “shouting, swearing and gesturing”.

She then went downstairs “against the advice of her friend” to ask those gathered “what they were doing and what they were after”.

Her enquiries were initially “met with silence” and she was then “grabbed”, after which Morris dragged her to the ground by her hair and punched her in the head.

This was followed by Henderson seizing her and “throwing her to the ground”.

Ms Silver played two video clips capturing both women’s attacks on their victim, and handed up photographs of the woman’s injuries to Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Sheriff Matheson asked for footage of Henderson’s role in the assault to be played a second time for the court.

Ms Silver told the sheriff that the victim was then collected and taken to Raigmore Hospital by her mother.

She suffered cuts and grazes and lost fingernails in the attack. The following day she returned to Raigmore suffering dizziness and nausea as a result of the assault.

Group chat ‘comments’ sparked attack

Solicitor Chloe MacDonald, for Morris, of Feddon Hill, Fortrose, said her client was “embarrassed” by her behaviour and “completely remorseful for her actions”.

Ms MacDonald said: “There is a background to the case. She was added to a group chat – there were hateful comments on there about her daughter.”

The solicitor said her client now accepted that she should not have gone near the house where the victim was that night.

Pauline Chapman, for Henderson, said her client had been in the car with a group of others but had not been privy to the group chat that was taking place before the attack.

She said Henderson, of Baron Taylor Street, Inverness, did not intend to commit an offence but had “entered the fray at the end and, quite clearly, behaved violently and unacceptably”.

Mrs Chapman added: “She was young and remains young, and I do think what has happened has taught her a very serious lesson.”

Sheriff notes ‘troubling aspects’

Sheriff Matheson heard both women were first offenders and told them: “In my view, there were several troubling aspects to this offence, not least that there is one complainer and a group of you.

“I think the level of violence depicted by the CCTV is serious and I want to have background reports before sentencing you.”

She called for criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty assessments for both women and released them on bail until the next calling of the case, which will take place next month.