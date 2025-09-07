Women’s vicious assault caught on camera was over ‘group chat comments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s vicious assault caught on camera was over ‘group chat comments’

A sheriff was shown video footage of Katie Morris and Bethany Henderson's violent attack on their young victim.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A 17-year-old girl was assaulted and injured by two female attackers over messages in a group chat, a court has heard.

Katie Morris and Bethany Henderson admitted to assaulting their victim to her injury on June 8 of last year.

The attack, on Miller Street, Inverness, was caught on camera and played for Inverness Sheriff Court after the women admitted the crime.

A defence solicitor for Morris, 20, told the court the events had unfolded after her client had been added to a group chat containing “hateful comments” about her daughter.

Morris and Henderson, 22, had originally been accused along with four other women, all of whose not-guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown at the same hearing.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said that, on the night of the attack, the victim learned around 9pm that a Snapchat message, from a female she did not know, was circulating asking where she lived.

‘Shouting, swearing and gesturing’

At around 10pm, she was at a friend’s house when they heard a noise and looked out of the window to see Morris and Henderson outside, standing with others next to a car, “shouting, swearing and gesturing”.

She then went downstairs “against the advice of her friend” to ask those gathered “what they were doing and what they were after”.

Her enquiries were initially “met with silence” and she was then “grabbed”, after which Morris dragged her to the ground by her hair and punched her in the head.

This was followed by Henderson seizing her and “throwing her to the ground”.

Ms Silver played two video clips capturing both women’s attacks on their victim, and handed up photographs of the woman’s injuries to Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Sheriff Matheson asked for footage of Henderson’s role in the assault to be played a second time for the court.

Ms Silver told the sheriff that the victim was then collected and taken to Raigmore Hospital by her mother.

She suffered cuts and grazes and lost fingernails in the attack.  The following day she returned to Raigmore suffering dizziness and nausea as a result of the assault.

Group chat ‘comments’ sparked attack

Solicitor Chloe MacDonald, for Morris, of Feddon Hill, Fortrose, said her client was “embarrassed” by her behaviour and “completely remorseful for her actions”.

Ms MacDonald said: “There is a background to the case. She was added to a group chat – there were hateful comments on there about her daughter.”

The solicitor said her client now accepted that she should not have gone near the house where the victim was that night.

Pauline Chapman, for Henderson, said her client had been in the car with a group of others but had not been privy to the group chat that was taking place before the attack.

She said Henderson, of Baron Taylor Street, Inverness, did not intend to commit an offence but had “entered the fray at the end and, quite clearly, behaved violently and unacceptably”.

Mrs Chapman added: “She was young and remains young, and I do think  what has happened has taught her a very serious lesson.”

Sheriff notes ‘troubling aspects’

Sheriff Matheson heard both women were first offenders and told them: “In my view, there were several troubling aspects to this offence, not least that there is one complainer and a group of you.

“I think the level of violence depicted by the CCTV is serious and I want to have background reports before sentencing you.”

She called for criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty assessments for both women and released them on bail until the next calling of the case, which will take place next month.