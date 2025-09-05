Dealing Aberdeen duo had more than £29,000 in drugs, court hears

An Aberdeen duo involved in the supply of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs has been sentenced.

Nathalie Mason and Dylan Pell appeared in separate callings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday after they had each earlier admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Pell, 26, was also sentenced for supplying cocaine, ketamine and MDMA after Mason gave up her partner-in-crime as soon as her Union Grove home was raided.

Drugs found in hallway cupboard

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that Mason, 38, was raided on July 5 last year after police received intelligence that drugs were being sold out of her property.

They would find Mason in the home with two young children.

“She advised officers that there were drugs in the hallway cupboard, but they weren’t hers,” Mr Middleton said.

“Herbal cannabis and multiple self-seal bags were recovered from the cupboard and also from the nightstand next to her bed.”

More cannabis would be found stashed under the sink of her utility room.

In total, she was storing 974.93 grams of the drug with an estimated street value of £29,460.

Mr Middleton added: “On being interviewed, Mason advised that she had moved the bag of cannabis to the utility room and had sold her brother a quantity of cannabis. She indicated that accused Pell was also linked to the cannabis.”

Cash and drugs found in car and home

Officers would go on to arrest Pell in Portlethen, with a search of his person, car and Easter Drive address turning up thousands more in cash and drugs.

Mr Middleton said Pell had £315 in his wallet, £9,840 stored in a tub, and £400 in a shoebox.

They would further recover eight bags of cocaine, three bags of cannabis, four bags of ketamine, seven self-seal bags of MDMA, and 48 tablets of MDMA. In total, this had an estimated street value of £3,465.

“On being interviewed, Pell took ownership of the drugs and items found inside Mason’s address, inside his car, and Easter Drive,” Mr Middleton added.

“Mason’s mobile phone was later examined and found to contain messages indicative of being concerned in the supply of cannabis with the accused and Pell referring to them using vacuum sealers to store the ‘big bits’.”

Explanations offered for the pair

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett, representing Mason, said his client was not the “main person” involved in the drug-selling enterprise.

“She came out of a difficult relationship, shall we say, and ended up forming a relationship with Mr Pell,” Mr Burnett added.

“Mr Pell was the main person involved in this enterprise. She found herself in his thrall, essentially. She allowed her house to be used.

“There’s no attempt to not cooperate the police or to play dumb. She was doing it at the direction of Mr Pell.”

Liam McAllister, speaking for Pell, said his client, who has a previous conviction for drug dealing from about five years ago, was hopeful of turning his life around — including taking on an Open University course on economics and working in food preparation with a friend.

“That’s a world he wants to put behind him in its entirety,” he said.

“He is not a stupid man. He has a bright and intelligent man who has far greater aspiration for his life than sitting in a dock or sitting in a prison cell.

“This is an offence born out through what was a crippling addiction. Mr Pell was using ketamine every single day. He was completely lost down a well. Effectively with the support of the family and friends who are in court today he is now clean of drugs.”

Duo sentenced

Sentencing Mason, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said she accepted her involvement was a “one-off”.

“I don’t think we’ll see you back in court,” she said.

“I understand the circumstances in which the offence is committed and your solicitor will have left you in no doubt about the risk imposed of custody if you get involved in enterprises such as this.”

Pell was not given the same opportunity.

Sending him to prison for 12 months, Sheriff McLaughlin said his previous conviction and subsequent re-offending meant there was no suitable alternative open to her.

She told Pell that she accepted everything his solicitor said on his behalf, but added: “I am afraid, however, that I cannot find it appropriate in this case to deal with it other than with a custodial sentence.”

In addition, a confiscation order for both Mason and Pell was granted.

This was to the sum of £1 for Mason, and £10,555 for Dell.

As Pell was led to the cells, he turned to his public gallery to make the shape of a heart with his hands.