Crime & Courts

Aberdeen IT worker swapped tech for drug dealing, court hears

Aron Wozniak was on his way to Dundee with cannabis in the rear of his van when he was pulled over by police in February.

By Jamie Ross
Aron Wozniak arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who swapped a job in IT for drug trafficking has been caught with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in the back of his van.

Aron Wozniak arrived at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday after cops pulled him over earlier this year on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

At that time, the 25-year-old was on his way to Dundee with thousands of pounds of cannabis stashed in the rear of a Ford Transit.

‘Going to Dundee to deliver one parcel’

Wozniak, whose address was given as Auchmill Road, came to the attention of police on February 1 this year following the receipt of intelligence which suggested he was transporting drugs from Aberdeen.

“The accused was found to be the driver alone on board,” fiscal depute Elisabetta Borla said.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis within the front driving cab.

“The accused also made a comment about going to Dundee to deliver one parcel. At the time, the accused stated that he smoked cannabis within the vehicle.”

A search was thereafter carried out, which uncovered a bag of cannabis.

It weighed 250g and had an estimated street value of £2,500.

Aron Wozniak at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘A serious matter’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett, representing Wozniak, said his client had lost his previous job as an IT engineer and had ended up running drugs to Dundee after himself falling into the trappings of drug use.

“He was in a relatively stable job as an IT engineer, but he lost that,” he said.

“Due to financial difficulties, he was using cannabis.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke warned Wozniak that his crime was “serious” and could have landed him behind bars in his sentence.

“Any involvement in the commercial supply of cannabis or any drug is a serious matter,. I’m satisfied with what has been said on your behalf that a custodial sentence is not necessary.”

In total, Wozniak will undertake 135 hours of unpaid work within the next nine months.