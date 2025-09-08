Aberdeen woman assaulted volunteer at church foodbank

An Aberdeen woman who attacked a volunteer and two others at a church foodbank has been locked up.

Ashleigh McAulay appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where she admitted to three separate charges of assault against women at George Street’s Church of Christ in November last year.

Already on remand for another matter, and with no way to pay a fine or complete hours of unpaid work, the 35-year-old was sentenced to 120 days in prison by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

Disagreement about dog leads to scuffle

The court heard that McAulay, whose address was given as Seaton Crescent, had attended the place of worship to use its foodbank when she ran into another woman who was known to her.

The pair had a disagreement about a stolen dog, which McAulay had been caring for at the time.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said one of the women assaulted by McAulay over the course of this meeting was a volunteer at the church.

“Angela McAllister volunteers at the Church of Christ. She is aware of the accused from her previously attending,” she said.

“Janette Cruickshank and Chelsea Grant are friends and they also regularly attend the locus and are aware of the accused.

“All three complainers were within the locus and they observed the accused arrive. A verbal disagreement developed between the accused and complainers Cruickshank and Grant, at this point the accused has spat in [Ms Cruickshank]’s face.

“[Ms McAllister] has intervened, which has prompted the accused to then spit in her face as well.

“The group then dispersed, formed a queue for a foodbank at the locus. The accused has then grabbed Ms Cruickshank to the back of the neck, however this was intercepted by Ms Grant] and due to this, the accused punched Ms Grant once to the face.

“The accused then left the locus.”

Alcohol a ‘problem’

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie, representing McAulay, said alcohol was “a problem” for her client.

At the time, she said, McAulay was looking after a friend’s dog, which she believed had been “stolen” from her care.

“It’s Ms McAulay’s position that the dog was stolen by the complainer in charge three (Ms Grant). That was a matter which caused Ms McAulay great upset.

“She bumped into Ms Grant by complete chance this day at the foodbank. There were words exchanged between Ms Grant, Ms Cruickshank and Ms McAulay and, unfortunately, things got out of hand. She fully accepts, my lord, she acted in the way libelled.”

Noting she did not remember a “massive” amount about the incident itself, Ms Gracie said McAulay was nonetheless “upset” that the volunteer found herself involved.

McAulay’s custodial sentence will be served from Thursday.

At the same hearing, she also admitted to breaching a bail condition which prevented her from contacting her former partner after CCTV evidence obtained by the police showed her in his company over two days earlier this year.

For that offence, she was fined £100 and given no time to pay. She will serve seven days behind bars as an alternative.