Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen cannabis user drove by police while puffing a joint

Carl McIntosh lit up and drove past a marked police car earlier this year, leading to him losing his licence.

By Jamie Ross
Carl McIntosh arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Carl McIntosh arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man who was self-medicating with cannabis has lost his licence for a year after being caught smoking while at the wheel.

Carl McIntosh was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he admitted to a single charge of driving while over the legal limit for the cannabinoid delta-9.

The 31-year-old, the court heard, had suffered an accident years previously and had been receiving the drug by post as a way to deal with ongoing pain.

Smoked while cops passed by

Fiscal depute Elisabetta Borla told the court that officers in a marked police car had spotted McIntosh driving his silver BMW in the Muirend Road area of Portlethen at about 12.55pm on April 28 this year.

When he passed them, travelling in the opposite direction, officers noted he was “smoking what appeared to be a cannabis cigarette” and pulled him over.

A “strong smell” of the drug was detected within and an analysis would later find 9.8 microgrammes per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes.

‘Using cannabis as pain management’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett conceded to the court that his client deciding to smoke while passing the police was “not a clever thing to do”.

He also told the court that he had “expressed my doubt” about aspects of McIntosh’s arrangements to have the drugs delivered to deal with his pain.

“It’s been an ongoing issue he’s had for years, that’s why he came to be using it,” Mr Burnett said.

“He has been using cannabis as pain management.”

Summing up, Mr Burnett added: “He’s not currently working. He has no analogous previous convictions. He has no matters outstanding. He could pay a financial penalty.”

Ultimately, Sheriff Nigel Cooke fined McIntosh, whose address was given as Rowett South Avenue, £520 in addition to his roads ban.

He will pay the penalty at the rate of £40 per month.