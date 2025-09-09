Oban drug driver 16 times over limit ordered to do community service

A drug driver from Oban has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Malcolm McCulloch, 44, of Dalriach Park Terrace, was caught with 800mcg of a cocaine breakdown product in his blood — 16 times the legal limit.

He had previously admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs.

Blood sample showed cocaine breakdown product

The court heard he had 800mcg of benzoylecgonine — the breakdown product of cocaine — per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 50mcg.

In January, police stopped him on Ardconnel Terrace after he appeared nervous during a routine roadside check.

He tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Toxicology results confirmed the extreme reading.

At Oban Sheriff Court, Sheriff Euan Cameron described the case as a serious example of drug-driving and warned that McCulloch had betrayed both the trust of the court and the support of his family.

The court heard this was McCulloch’s second offence of its kind.

He said: “His reading was through the roof. There is clearly significant concern about people driving with the breakdown products of drugs in their system.

Oban sheriff says he ‘put trust’ in McCulloch

“The fact is, your client was subject to a deferred sentence, and I put my trust in him…

“Your client has been consuming cocaine and then getting behind the wheel of a car. It throws the court’s trust back in its face — and throws the devotion of his family back in their face too.

“Talk is cheap. Actions are the way he can repay his father and his family. At the moment, his actions are not showing me that he wants to change.

“If you don’t change, you will end up in prison.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright said McCulloch’s father remained heavily involved in his life and continued to see the good in him.

He added: “The use of drugs has been a coping mechanism. A gram was consumed the day before. He was asked by a friend to assist with a tree that had come down. There is deep shame from him about what has happened.”

Sheriff Cameron sentenced McCulloch to 140 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within six months, and warned him that failure to comply would likely result in custody.

McCulloch was also told to attend supervision to help with his issues for 12 months.

He had already been disqualified from driving ahead of sentencing and remains banned.

