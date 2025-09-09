Oban drug driver 16 times over limit ordered to do community service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Oban drug driver 16 times over limit ordered to do community service

Malcolm McCulloch, 44, was told he would face jail if he appeared before the court again for a similar offence.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court heard the case
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A drug driver from Oban has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Malcolm McCulloch, 44, of Dalriach Park Terrace, was caught with 800mcg of a cocaine breakdown product in his blood — 16 times the legal limit.

He had previously admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs.

Blood sample showed cocaine breakdown product

The court heard he had 800mcg of benzoylecgonine — the breakdown product of  cocaine — per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 50mcg.

In January, police stopped him on Ardconnel Terrace after he appeared nervous during a routine roadside check.

He tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Toxicology results confirmed the extreme reading.

McCulloch was arrested on Ardconnel Terrace.
McCulloch was caught by police on Ardconnel Terrace in Oban. Image: Google Street View.

At Oban Sheriff Court, Sheriff Euan Cameron described the case as a serious example of drug-driving and warned that McCulloch had betrayed both the trust of the court and the support of his family.

The court heard this was McCulloch’s second offence of its kind.

He said: “His reading was through the roof. There is clearly significant concern about people driving with the breakdown products of drugs in their system.

Oban sheriff says he ‘put trust’ in McCulloch

“The fact is, your client was subject to a deferred sentence, and I put my trust in him…

“Your client has been consuming cocaine and then getting behind the wheel of a car. It throws the court’s trust back in its face — and throws the devotion of his family back in their face too.

“Talk is cheap. Actions are the way he can repay his father and his family. At the moment, his actions are not showing me that he wants to change.

“If you don’t change, you will end up in prison.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright said McCulloch’s father remained heavily involved in his life and continued to see the good in him.

He added: “The use of drugs has been a coping mechanism. A gram was consumed the day before. He was asked by a friend to assist with a tree that had come down. There is deep shame from him about what has happened.”

Sheriff Cameron sentenced McCulloch to 140 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within six months, and warned him that failure to comply would likely result in custody.

McCulloch was also told to attend supervision to help with his issues for 12 months.

He had already been disqualified from driving ahead of sentencing and remains banned.

