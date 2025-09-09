Buckie man banned from roads and fined after being caught drink-driving

A Buckie man has been barred from the roads after admitting drink-driving at more than four times the limit.

Oliver Lloyd appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on April 30 this year.

The 23-year-old has now been banned from the roads for three years.

Sheriff David Harvie also fined Lloyd.

Roadside test registered four times legal limit

Fiscal depute Shamilah Ghafar told the court Lloyd had left his property in Seatown, Buckie, in a black Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of April 30 this year.

The court was told Lloyd had been consuming alcohol during the evening before leaving the property.

At around 1.10am, police received a call and approached Lloyd, administering him with a roadside alcohol test a short distance away from his address.

Lloyd’s breath test was more than four times the legal limit.

‘Enormous regret’ for ‘foolhardy decision’

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client’s “foolhardy decision” to drive while under the influence came in response to tensions with his partner.

He said Lloyd, who is an offshore driller, made the “spur of the moment” decision to remove himself from the property via his vehicle.

Solicitor Carty continued that Lloyd felt “enormous regret” for his actions and wanted to “apologise unreservedly.”

He asked Sheriff Harvie to be as “lenient as possible” as Lloyd has a two-year-old child and a fledgling car repair business, which could be impacted by a three-year ban from the roads.

Buckie driver banned from roads

Sheriff Harvie disqualified Lloyd from driving for a period of three years.

In addition to the ban, Sheriff David Harvie fined Lloyd £600, of which £100 each month was payable, starting a month from today.

A victim surcharge of £40 was also added.