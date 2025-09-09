Buckie man banned from roads and fined after being caught drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie man banned from roads and fined after being caught drink-driving

Oliver Lloyd was more than four times the drink-driving limit and has now been banned from the roads for three years..

By Will Angus
Oliver Lloyd appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday. Image: DC Thomson.
A Buckie man has been barred from the roads after admitting drink-driving at more than four times the limit.

Oliver Lloyd appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on April 30 this year.

The 23-year-old has now been banned from the roads for three years.

Sheriff David Harvie also fined Lloyd.

Roadside test registered four times legal limit

Fiscal depute Shamilah Ghafar told the court Lloyd had left his property in Seatown, Buckie, in a black Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of April 30 this year.

The court was told Lloyd had been consuming alcohol during the evening before leaving the property.

At around 1.10am, police received a call and approached Lloyd, administering him with a roadside alcohol test a short distance away from his address.

Lloyd’s breath test was more than four times the legal limit.

‘Enormous regret’ for ‘foolhardy decision’

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client’s “foolhardy decision” to drive while under the influence came in response to tensions with his partner.

He said Lloyd, who is an offshore driller, made the “spur of the moment” decision to remove himself from the property via his vehicle.

Solicitor Carty continued that Lloyd felt “enormous regret” for his actions and wanted to “apologise unreservedly.”

He asked Sheriff Harvie to be as “lenient as possible” as Lloyd has a two-year-old child and a fledgling car repair business, which could be impacted by a three-year ban from the roads.

Buckie driver banned from roads

Sheriff Harvie disqualified Lloyd from driving for a period of three years.

In addition to the ban, Sheriff David Harvie fined Lloyd £600, of which £100 each month was payable, starting a month from today.

A victim surcharge of £40 was also added.