Aberdeen paedophile caged after more sick images are found

Greig Dow used USB devices and a laptop to look at more than 1,000 images of girls as young as seven years old after being raided.

By Jamie Ross
Greig Dow is taken away from Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a previous hearing. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen paedophile has again been jailed for accessing images of young children after his home was raided for a second time.

Greig Dow was once more in the dock of Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, where he was sentenced for accessing more than 1,000 images of girls as young as seven.

It was one of several charges the pervert admitted to as he was sent back to HMP Grampian until at least 2027.

1,406 images of young girls posed sexually

Dow, who was locked up in 2023 when officers raided his home and found thousands of images and videos, some of which included Dow sexually assaulting a child himself, cut a silent figure in court as he listened to his latest crimes being read.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that Dow had been allowed to leave prison on licence on January 12 last year with instructions that he must surrender any devices capable of connecting to the internet or storing communications.

In turn, he surrendered a laptop, which forensic teams searched.

They discovered that USB devices had been connected to it, capable of storing images, which they had not been informed of.

Dow would then have his licence revoked and be returned to jail for another matter, at which point a search was carried out on his Dee Street address.

Of the laptop surrendered, Mr Middleton said: “Analysis found 1,406 inaccessible category-C still images, and one inaccessible category-C video.

“These featured girls aged between seven and 13 years of age engaged in sexualised posing.”

A canister of CS liquid and two SIM cards for mobile phones were also found within his home.

The USB drives, which were used to access files and folders assessed as being “indicative” of containing Dow’s sick collection of images, were not recovered.

“The files [on the laptop] were no longer accessible, indicating they’d either been deleted or file access had been removed – such as by disconnecting the device from the laptop,” Mr Middleton said.

Each had been used while he was waiting to be sentenced for his last criminal case.

‘This is not additional interaction’

Solicitor John Hardie, representing Dow, said the contents of his client’s laptop were “hangovers” from his last conviction.

Rather than seeking out the perverse material while on release from jail, Mr Hardie argued the 43-year-old had accessed them before going to jail in 2023.

“His possession of them, in the sense he has knowledge and control of them, is only to the extent of being in his property,” he said.

“This is not additional interaction with these devices subsequent to release from custody.”

Mr Hardie added Dow was not due for release until January 2027.

‘A lot more deliberate’

Sentencing Dow, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said she did not accept his access of the child sexual abuse material was “inadvertent”, a position he had put forward to his social workers.

“It sounds to me a lot more deliberate,” she told Mr Hardie.

“It was a device that was plugged in, so it wasn’t lying in a drawer that he wasn’t aware of. It was being used.”

Turning to Dow, she added: “Obviously, custody is inevitable. I think, irrespective of the fact that you’re serving, it probably would have been inevitable anyway, sir, given your history.”

In total, she ordered Dow to serve 23 months behind bars.

She also imposed a supervised release order which will monitor Dow upon his eventual liberty for 11 months.

He is already subject to the notification requirements indefinitely.