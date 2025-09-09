Aberdeen cannabis dealer kept amphetamine in the freezer

An Aberdeen joiner was found storing thousands of pounds’ worth of amphetamine in his fridge-freezer, a court has heard.

Michal Smigielski appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday last week to be sentenced for drug charges, which included possession of cocaine and supplying both cannabis and amphetamine.

The 36-year-old was collared after he had ordered phosphoric acid online – which he explained was to remove rust from his car – and police conducted a home check to question him about the product.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin stopped short of sending Smigielski to jail.

£27k of drugs in the freezer

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that when officers attended Smigielski’s Froghall Terrace home, he answered the door and immediately asked if they were in attendance about the acid.

“He then consented to a search of the property and warrants were later granted and executed at the address and the accused’s car,” Mr Middleton said.

Cops would find various bags and grinders containing cannabis, boxes and blocks of amphetamine in his freezer, £5,293.45 in cash, scales, vacuum bags, a heat sealer, and a single wrap of cocaine weighing 13.95g with a street value of £1,700.

Mr Middleton added: “The total amount of cannabis recovered was 1.19kg with an estimated street value of £17,820. The total amount of amphetamine recovered was 2.78kg with an estimated street value of £27,810.

“When interviewed, the accused advised that all cannabis recovered was for his personal use. In relation to the amphetamine, he advised he was being paid to hold it for another person. He states he was not involved in the supply of controlled drugs.”

A search of a mobile phone found within his property, however, uncovered more than 7,000 lines of messages between October 2019 and November 2023, which linked him to the supply of cannabis.

‘He was not doing this to make a living’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett, representing Smigielski, said his client was “upfront” about the situation.

He said his client was a cannabis user and was selling it to people already known to him, but was not actively involved in the supply of anything else.

“It’s symptomatic of the world he chose to involve himself in,” Mr Burnett said.

“He’s obviously associated with people doing other things and, regrettably, he allowed this amphetamine to be stored for a short period of time in his property. That was his involvement in the supply of it.

“He’s advanced a position to the social worker that he’s chipping in with friends to buy larger amounts [of cannabis]. He does accept he went beyond that and he was regularly engaged in selling to others – however, others he knew and with the intention of funding his own use and the use of his friends on an ongoing basis.

“He was not doing this to make a living or for a commercial basis.”

‘High tariff’ order an alternative to jail

Sentencing Smigielski, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said he could have gone to jail for his crimes.

The sheriff said she was “just persuaded” to spare him prison, in part due to his lack of criminal record and stable employment.

“I will, however, impose a very high tariff order,” Sheriff McLaughlin added.

As a result, Smigielski will complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year.

He will also be subject to a restriction of liberty order, which will prevent him from leaving his home between certain hours of the day, for the same period.