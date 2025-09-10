Careless courier hit woman as she tried to cross Invergordon street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless courier hit woman as she tried to cross Invergordon street

James Kennedy failed to notice the pedestrian stepping into the road, knocking her to the ground and injuring her so severely she spent almost a month in hospital.

By Jenni Gee
The pedestiran was hit near Invergordon's High Street. Image: DC Thomson
A courier who knocked down a woman as she crossed the street has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

James Kennedy failed to spot his victim in the road as he turned off Invergordon’s High Street.

The woman was knocked to the ground and travelled “several metres”, suffering injuries that left her hospitalised for almost a month.

Kennedy, 39, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the incident took place at around 2.20pm on October 31 last year.

He said: “The accused at that point turned his vehicle right, to head southwards into a road between Clyde Street and the High Street.”

The court heard that at the same moment, the woman, who had been doing her shopping, stepped off the pavement onto the road.

Woman hit by vehicle in Invergordon

“Due to the accused failing to keep a proper lookout, as [the woman] was crossing the road, he struck her with his vehicle,” Mr Treanor said, adding: “This caused her to fall to the ground and travel several metres before coming to a rest on the roadway.”

The court heard that Kennedy immediately stopped his vehicle and went to the woman’s aid.

It was at this point that he told her “he did not notice her”, the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff Neil Wilson heard that the woman suffered a broken pelvis and broken knee, as well as a cut to her head and a bleed on the brain.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident and was discharged almost a month later on November 29.

Courier driver hit Invergordon pedestrian

Solicitor Michael Lyon, for Kennedy, told the court his client was driving a works vehicle at the time of the incident and was fully insured.

Mr Lyon said the charge related to a “single manoeuvre”.

“His reactions have let him down on this occasion,” he said.

The defence agent pointed out that Kennedy “did everything else right after that”, noting that his client had stopped to offer assistance and had contacted the emergency services.

He added that his client continues to show concern for the woman involved.

Mr Lyon told Sheriff Wilson that Kennedy, who has held a driving licence for 10 years, would lose his job as a result of the inevitable disqualification

Sheriff  Wilson told Kennedy, of Burnside, Alness:  “I have taken into account your clean record thus far and the fact that you have got a clean licence.”

He banned him from the roads for 12 months and imposed a total financial penalty of £790.

 