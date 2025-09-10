Careless courier hit woman as she tried to cross Invergordon street

A courier who knocked down a woman as she crossed the street has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

James Kennedy failed to spot his victim in the road as he turned off Invergordon’s High Street.

The woman was knocked to the ground and travelled “several metres”, suffering injuries that left her hospitalised for almost a month.

Kennedy, 39, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said the incident took place at around 2.20pm on October 31 last year.

He said: “The accused at that point turned his vehicle right, to head southwards into a road between Clyde Street and the High Street.”

The court heard that at the same moment, the woman, who had been doing her shopping, stepped off the pavement onto the road.

Woman hit by vehicle in Invergordon

“Due to the accused failing to keep a proper lookout, as [the woman] was crossing the road, he struck her with his vehicle,” Mr Treanor said, adding: “This caused her to fall to the ground and travel several metres before coming to a rest on the roadway.”

The court heard that Kennedy immediately stopped his vehicle and went to the woman’s aid.

It was at this point that he told her “he did not notice her”, the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff Neil Wilson heard that the woman suffered a broken pelvis and broken knee, as well as a cut to her head and a bleed on the brain.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident and was discharged almost a month later on November 29.

Courier driver hit Invergordon pedestrian

Solicitor Michael Lyon, for Kennedy, told the court his client was driving a works vehicle at the time of the incident and was fully insured.

Mr Lyon said the charge related to a “single manoeuvre”.

“His reactions have let him down on this occasion,” he said.

The defence agent pointed out that Kennedy “did everything else right after that”, noting that his client had stopped to offer assistance and had contacted the emergency services.

He added that his client continues to show concern for the woman involved.

Mr Lyon told Sheriff Wilson that Kennedy, who has held a driving licence for 10 years, would lose his job as a result of the inevitable disqualification

Sheriff Wilson told Kennedy, of Burnside, Alness: “I have taken into account your clean record thus far and the fact that you have got a clean licence.”

He banned him from the roads for 12 months and imposed a total financial penalty of £790.