‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist clocked at 139mph near Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist clocked at 139mph near Alness

Darren Logan told the police officers who stopped him "I shouldn't have been going that fast", Tain Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
Darren Logan admitted dangerous driving. Image: Facebook
Darren Logan admitted dangerous driving. Image: Facebook

A man who was clocked doing 139mph on his motorcycle told police: “I shouldn’t have been going that fast”.

Darren Logan was recorded travelling at 79mph more than the speed limit on a 60mph stretch of road known as the Ballachraggan Straight outside Alness.

After telling a sheriff “it was a stupid thing”, Logan also revealed he has since sold the motorcycle.

Logan, 43, represented himself at a hearing at Tain Sheriff Court, where he admitted a charge of dangerous driving on May 10 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told Sheriff Neil Wilson that, at the time of the incident, it had been daylight, dry, with good visibility and light traffic.

He said that at around 5.55pm, the police had been carrying out static speed checks on the road when they saw two motorcycles approaching, travelling towards Alness.

He said: “The first appeared to be travelling in excess of the speed limit”.

Biker clocked 139mph

With this in mind, they activated their radar gun, which returned a speed reading of 139mph.

The officers went after Logan’s bike, and stopped him at the Westford Roundabout in Alness.

When they spoke to him he confirmed he had been the driver.

“He made a comment to the effect of ‘I should not have been going so fast’,” the fiscal depute said.

Logan told the court that he could only apologise for his actions on that day.

He said: “It was a stupid thing – the bike has been sold since then, I no longer have the bike.”

Mr Logan, who confirmed that despite driving in the course of his job, he will not lose his employment as a result of disqualification, apologised twice to the court for his actions.

Sheriff’s death warning to dangerous driver

Sheriff Wilson told him: “It is often said that dangerous driving could kill people – the most likely person you would kill doing this would be yourself.”

He banned Logan, of Kirkside, Alness,

from the roads for 12 months, after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test before getting back on the roads.

The sheriff also handed down a total financial penalty of £640.