‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist clocked at 139mph near Alness

A man who was clocked doing 139mph on his motorcycle told police: “I shouldn’t have been going that fast”.

Darren Logan was recorded travelling at 79mph more than the speed limit on a 60mph stretch of road known as the Ballachraggan Straight outside Alness.

After telling a sheriff “it was a stupid thing”, Logan also revealed he has since sold the motorcycle.

Logan, 43, represented himself at a hearing at Tain Sheriff Court, where he admitted a charge of dangerous driving on May 10 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told Sheriff Neil Wilson that, at the time of the incident, it had been daylight, dry, with good visibility and light traffic.

He said that at around 5.55pm, the police had been carrying out static speed checks on the road when they saw two motorcycles approaching, travelling towards Alness.

He said: “The first appeared to be travelling in excess of the speed limit”.

Biker clocked 139mph

With this in mind, they activated their radar gun, which returned a speed reading of 139mph.

The officers went after Logan’s bike, and stopped him at the Westford Roundabout in Alness.

When they spoke to him he confirmed he had been the driver.

“He made a comment to the effect of ‘I should not have been going so fast’,” the fiscal depute said.

Logan told the court that he could only apologise for his actions on that day.

He said: “It was a stupid thing – the bike has been sold since then, I no longer have the bike.”

Mr Logan, who confirmed that despite driving in the course of his job, he will not lose his employment as a result of disqualification, apologised twice to the court for his actions.

Sheriff’s death warning to dangerous driver

Sheriff Wilson told him: “It is often said that dangerous driving could kill people – the most likely person you would kill doing this would be yourself.”

He banned Logan, of Kirkside, Alness,

from the roads for 12 months, after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test before getting back on the roads.

The sheriff also handed down a total financial penalty of £640.