Aberdeen schools counselling service to restart ‘by end of month’ after provider’s summer collapse

Aberdeen children will regain access to in-school counselling by the end of the month after the previous service provider went bust over the summer break.

The shock liquidation of Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) in July left hundreds of pupils without the free one-to-one therapy.

Now, another charity, Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), has rescued the service and expanded into offering after-school support sessions as well as help on weekends.

SAMH will also take counselling digital, with the introduction of a mobile phone texting service, although users will have to wait on average 10 minutes for a response.

The package agreed between Aberdeen City Council and SAMH is an “ask once and get help fast” strategy, the charity’s boss Billy Watson said.

He added: “The priority for all of us has to be the mental health and wellbeing of Aberdeen’s children and young people.

“We’ve been supporting Aberdeen’s mental health for many years, including through our work to prevent suicide and the provision of mental health link workers to the city’s GPs, so we’re well-placed to help.”

The charity confirmed it expects to start the school support service by the end of September.

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed that SAMH were in the final stages of talks for a contract to replace MHA, and appeared to be the frontrunner to seal the deal.

Local government officials said the authority worked “tirelessly” to secure the new and enhanced model of support, including:

A listening service offering four sessions with the same child/young person practitioner.

Eight-week resilience programmes for young people.

Support sessions for parents and carers.

A text-based counselling service with an average waiting time of no more than 10 minutes to be connected with a counsellor.

Face-to-face appointments with “qualified counsellors” in schools.

“Support will be tailored to individual needs, with triage carried out in collaboration with our Educational Psychology Service,” a council spokesman explained.

He said SAMH’s “appropriately qualified and experienced staff” were picked for the job due to the charity’s reputation for already delivering “highly evaluated” adult services in the city.

“We are confident that this partnership with SAMH represents a significant step forward in ensuring timely, accessible and effective mental health support for our children and young people,” the official added.

Aberdeen Counselling and Information Services (ACIS) Youth, one of MHA’s projects, had previously offered around 13,000 appointments annually.

Counsellors worked in every Aberdeen secondary school with coverage across all primaries, offering 12 free counselling sessions up to the age of 18.

When the 75-year-old charity’s six projects closed down with immediate effect, it abruptly marked the end of 22,000 annual sessions for service users, some of them vulnerable.

MHA’s restricted reserves ‘spent in full’

According to the last publicly available accounts, MHA appeared to defy its own policy to save for a rainy day.

If a counselling service’s funding was stopped, then restricted reserves were meant to cover “a measured therapeutic ending” to clients’ sessions to “reduce the possibility of causing additional trauma”.

However, accounts for the year ended March 31 2023 — signed off on December 21 that year and recorded by Companies House on January 13 2024 — stated that all £228, 718 of restricted reserves would be “spent in full” in the next financial year.

By March this year, MHA had experienced grave uncertainty over the future of its funding streams.

Cost-cutting redundancy plans escalated to liquidation

Cost-saving plans to cut back on operations with some staff redundancies were drawn up for discussion at a board meeting on June 18.

CEO Graeme Kinghorn, a 65-year-old chartered accountant, was present at the meeting.

The proposals — a roughly £100,000 a year reduction in spending — would affect ACIS.

However, by the next month, MHA went into full-blown financial crisis mode.

An emergency board meeting on July 9 — unattended by Mr Kinghorn, who was on sick leave for a second time — drastically shifted focus from cutting back to discussions about going into liquidation.

A week later, on July 16, the board learned that liquidation was the only option.

The charity’s trustees met seven days later, on July 23, to approve the last-resort measure, with a permanent shutdown announced the next day to staff, followed by the public.

Former employees, who asked not to be named, claimed MHA had needed an injection of up to £250,000 to prevent its immediate closure.

But they conceded that may only have been enough to cover July’s unpaid wages and make redundancy payments.

However, members of staff and counselling service users may have had more notice of MHA’s wind down, they added.

Scottish Government intervention

MHA figures had earlier contacted Kevin Stewart, the Scottish National Party’s MSP for Aberdeen Central.

He reported to the Scottish Government that the charity was in dire straits in its final weeks.

Mr Stewart contacted the minister for social care and mental wellbeing, Tom Arthur, on July 2 to raise the alarm.

The minister asked for civil servants to contact MHA and find out more about its situation.

Officials made two phone calls to the charity in July.

One, on July 3, signposted potential sources of support, including a communities mental health and wellbeing fund for adults.

The second phone call took place at the request of the charity following the announcement of its closure on July 24.

Scottish Government officials claimed they did not receive any ‘formal’ requests for a bailout.

Tribunal for MHA staff compensation

Mr Arthur told The P&J: “I welcome Aberdeen City Council working with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) to provide the school counselling services previously offered by MHA to ensure continuing access to this important support for young people.

“Adults who were using MHA services have been directed to other providers or GP services for ongoing support.”

Out of pocket ex-MHA employees, 65 of them, are currently being represented by Thompsons Solicitors.

The legal firm is, through an employment tribunal, pursuing what is called a protective award — a type of compensation claim — lodged against the Insolvency Service.

Senior lawyer Paul Kissen explained: “The claim alleges that the company failed to consult with the workforce prior to making everyone redundant.

“If the claim is successful, the employees can expect up to eight weeks’ pay from the Redundancy Payments Service [part of The Insolvency Service].

“This will be in addition to the redundancy payments they have already received.”

MHA is currently under investigation by the charity watchdog over allegations of “inappropriate” spending by the multi-million-pound organisation.

Separately, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Ombudsman have both received reports that several months of staff pension payments are missing from their schemes.

Graeme Kinghorn did not respond to requests for comment.

