Exclusive: Mental Health Aberdeen chair refused vote of no confidence in CEO before charity’s ruin

Mental Health Aberdeen’s chairman rejected an attempt to oust his chief executive before the charity’s collapse, The Press and Journal can reveal today.

Concerns over CEO Graeme Kinghorn’s leadership were repeatedly raised — and dismissed — even as bills went unpaid and a public funding grant was frozen due to severely overdue accounts.

However, Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) chairman Mark Lough, 68, refused to accept a proposed vote of no confidence earlier this year.

The organisation went into liquidation on July 24.

Several former MHA figures have spoken to the Press and Journal about their frustration at attempts to scrutinise Mr Kinghorn’s performance, with one claiming they were “fobbed off” and “blocked.”

Another former employee said: “I believe there was a chance of saving MHA from going under, had interventions been welcomed sooner rather than later.”

Bosses had ‘heads in the sand’ and ‘misled’ worried staffers with ‘false’ assurances

Instead, the insider added, MHA bosses had their “heads in the sand”, giving colleagues “false” assurances there was nothing to worry about.

The source accused senior figures of maintaining the “misleading” position until a month before MHA went bust on July 24.

An ex-MHA colleague said: “The chairman, Mark Lough, prevented any opposition to or questioning of the chief executive.

“Any concerns raised about Graeme Kinghorn were met with false assurances, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“Effectively, anyone worried about Graeme’s leadership was fobbed off. Any attempts to scrutinise his conduct were blocked.”

A different insider told us: “Having learned about the proposal for a vote of no confidence, in hindsight, I’m disappointed.

“Trustees were denied the chance to formally debate growing worries about the charity’s financial management and potentially take corrective action.”

Both Mark Lough, a psychotherapist, and Graeme Kinghorn, 65, were contacted, but did not respond to requests for comment.

The Press and Journal has also seen MHA board meeting minutes.

They showed that in the weeks before Christmas last year, Mr Kinghorn had secured a three-month extension to file MHA’s accounts, with a new deadline of March 31.

Former members of staff have spoken of their frustration at Mr Kinghorn’s priorities at that time.

They said that instead of focusing on finances, Mr Kinghorn enrolled in his charity’s volunteer counsellor training programme.

It ran over 12 weekends between January and July, requiring participants to attend 24 days of sessions and submit coursework.

But Mr Kinghorn was taken off the programme after failing to comply with the coursework demands.

Insiders also spoke of the 21-hour-a-week part-time chief executive getting “distracted” by other non-urgent tasks and “sporadically” attending the office.

One explained: “From January, his visibility in the office became less and less and less. Nearer the end of MHA, he just didn’t appear.

“He would say he was going to, but then he would stay home and claim he was working from there. His visibility wasn’t good.”

Another former employee described his management style as “chaotic”.

“Quite often, he would commit to something, and then wouldn’t turn up,” they explained.

“Sometimes people would arrive for meetings, but he wouldn’t be there. Fairly often, he would be due to come into the office and then say, ‘I’m not coming in’.

“We didn’t always know where he was.

“He’d commit to tasks that were not a CEO’s responsibility. He double-booked himself. I saw him becoming over-committed and overwhelmed a lot of the time.”

Board members learned of the delayed accounts during a gathering of the charity’s trustees on February 19.

Minutes from the meeting show trustee Karen Birss asked Mr Kinghorn if he was concerned about the finances.

“Absolutely not,” he replied, before acknowledging that there were “a lot of things going on at the same time”.

By early spring, invoices stopped being paid, and Mr Kinghorn — a chartered accountant— missed the extended March 31 filing deadline.

On March 28 this year, four months before MHA’s demise, its CEO told this newspaper he had “sleepless nights” over the “constant struggle” to keep the charity running.

He spoke of the uncertainty of whether local government funding would be approved and paid in time for when it was needed.

Missing pension payments and allegations of ‘inappropriate’ spending

He admitted finances were so precarious that, for example, not securing a public grant of £160,000 for a single project would cause “incredible collateral damage” to the multi-million-pound organisation “as a whole”.

That same month, MHA stopped paying invoices.

It would later come out that staff pensions were also going unpaid — unknown to them for several months and despite claims of deductions and employer contributions stated on their pay slips.

The retirement schemes were found to be missing money from March onwards, a matter reported to The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) was investigating “allegations of inappropriate expenditure” by MHA.

OSCR today confirmed that its inquiry remains ongoing.

Public funding grant frozen as filing of accounts long overdue

By June, payment of a public grant, which had been awarded to MHA, was frozen.

It had been on condition that MHA could demonstrate its financial stability through the filing of its latest accounts — which were now more than two months past the extended deadline.

Board papers for a meeting on June 4 suggested the chief executive had failed to make it his top priority.

In his report to the trustees, Mr Kinghorn stated: “Regarding the delay in lodging the annual accounts, managing all the competing demands has taken/does take much more time than I would have anticipated.”

He went on: “In addition I have spent a lot of my time out in the community trying to promote the work of the charity, from which you never know what results will be achieved, however, this has not helped deal with my core duties like the finalisation of the accounts and highlights the consistent pressures deciding where to spend limited time available …”

Between June and July, Mr Kinghorn twice went on sick leave, the first time for a few weeks.

On the second occasion, he was absent until the charity’s collapse, first for an emergency board meeting on July 9 to discuss whether MHA needed to liquidate.

Mr Kinghorn was also not present when the charity’s trustees were expertly advised that liquidation was their only option.

A week later, the board members gathered for a meeting — also unattended by Mr Kinghorn — to approve the undesirable but final measure.

The following day, devastated MHA employees noted Mr Kinghorn’s absence, as most of them heard of their employer’s financial hardship for the first time.

It was a grim moment when they were made jobless on the spot.

First sign of money trouble was December 2024

The first sign of possible money worries emerged back in December last year.

That was when Mr Kinghorn requested a three-month extension before Christmas to file the latest accounts by the end of March this year.

However, the deadline was never met.

Former employees of MHA claimed that the charity’s catastrophic cash flow issues were created by “overambitious” growth plans in 2021 that “overextended” its finances.

One of them referred to the purchase of a new headquarters and counselling hub as Mr Kinghorn’s “pet project”.

Another colleague branded it a “vanity project”.

Still outstanding bank loans, one as high as £300,000 initiated around August 2021, were used to buy up all the units of a building.

It was purchased between October and November that year.

MHA’s tangible assets soared from just £2,023 in 2021 — before Langstane House was bought — to £966,830 in 2023, when it was fully staffed.

Mr Kinghorn would go on to tell a promotional podcast recorded on January 20 this year and published on March 31: “… I hate the way that charities are sometimes perceived as not being businesses … that’s not the way that I like to run the charity.

“You have to try and push the boundaries a wee bit.”

However, Mr Kinghorn’s plans to make money by leasing empty Aberdeen city centre shop units in the building bordered by Union Street, Langstane Place, and Dee Street failed.

The properties lay unoccupied for a year and a half.

Announcing the end of MHA, its chairman, Mark Lough admitted: “Despite strategic decisions to invest over the last few years, with the intent of diversifying funding streams from other sources of income away from traditional public funding and fundraising sources, we have not been in a position to realise the long-term benefits of this …”

What officially happened to £826,296 of unrestricted reserves, money without a specific purpose held by the charity on March 31 2023, remains a mystery.

The last accounts filed had stated it was enough to keep MHA afloat for “approximately six months”.

