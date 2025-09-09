Van driver admits causing death of pensioner at A9 roadside

A driver whose van ploughed into a Forres pensioner who had stopped his car at the side of the A9 has admitted causing his death by careless driving.

Hospital radio volunteer Robert Duncan, 90, died at the roadside following the collision at Ralia on March 20 last year.

An eyewitness to the tragedy described how van driver Fraser Syme drove into Mr Duncan’s Ford Fiesta “as if the stationary vehicle wasn’t there”.

In the moments after the afternoon crash, he was seen by the roadside in a state of shock and panic, saying: “I have killed a guy.”

Syme, 24, from Bo’ness, looked ashen in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court today as he admitted the single charge under the Road Traffic Act.

OAP may have stopped due to sickness

Fiscal depute Niall MacDonald told the court that, on the date in question, Syme had been travelling back to his employment in Brora after making a delivery near Pitlochry.

Mr Duncan was travelling home from a weekend away with friends, but had pulled his black Ford Fiesta to the side of the road a short distance after the turning for Ralia and Newtonmore.

The court heard that the rear of the vehicle was protruding into the carriageway, and that no hazard lights, indicators or lights were on at the time.

Mr MacDonald said: “Others whom Mr Duncan had been on holiday with had experienced illness as a consequence of food poisoning and it is thought that Mr Duncan may also have been experiencing symptoms which caused him to stop as he had been sick whilst inside the car.”

Witnesses described how two cars travelling ahead of Syme’s van had successfully passed the Fiesta without incident – but Syme, the fiscal depute said, was seen to drive “as if the stationary vehicle was not there”.

Van driver ‘distraught’

Witnesses described how Mr Duncan had exited the vehicle in the moments before the collision.

As a result of the contact, Mr MacDonald told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The Fiesta was pushed further into the verge and the accused’s van continued north, colliding with Robert Duncan to his left side and causing him to strike the front bumper, bonnet and windscreen.”

In the aftermath of the crash, Syme was seen “distraught” and “in a state of total shock and panic”, stating: “I have killed a guy”.

Members of the public, including a retired doctor, stopped to help Mr Duncan but “immediately it was obvious to her that Mr Duncan had sustained fatal injuries”, Mr MacDonald said.

Driver not under influence of drugs or alcohol

Paramedics were called and attempted CPR at the scene, but Mr Duncan was pronounced dead shortly before 3pm.

Testing showed that Syme was not over alcohol or drug-drive limits at the time of the incident.

The court heard that Mr Duncan, a retired farm worker and model railway enthusiast, presented a show on hospital and community radio station Wave FM in Elgin. He is survived by three adult children.

His daughter was visibly emotional in the public gallery as the case concluded.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for presentencing reports on Syme and defence agent David Nicolson KC reserved his comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case.

Sympathy to pensioner’s family

The sheriff banned Syme, of Charles Sneddon Avenue, from the roads with immediate effect, the eventual length of disqualification to be determined at sentencing.

Sheriff Aitken said: “Can I take this opportunity to express my condolences to Mr Duncan’s family.

“Whatever the outcome of this case, I cannot turn back time, I cannot in any way make up for the loss which you have suffered.”

The case will call again in November.