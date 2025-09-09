Former RAF engineer convicted of rapes and sex assaults on woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former RAF engineer convicted of rapes and sex assaults on woman

Graham Stoddart, 43, has been jailed for a decade after he preyed on his victim at addresses in the north-east of Scotland.

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A former serviceman who repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman over a six-year period has been jailed for 10 years.

Graham Stoddart, 43, preyed on his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in the north-east of Scotland between September 2018 and January 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Stoddart, who has served with the Royal Air Force, subjected the woman to physical abuse during the attacks.

On Tuesday, Stoddart observed proceedings via video link from jail in Inverness as judge Alistair Watson also told him he’d be subjected to three years of supervision following his release from custody.

RAF rapist ‘in complete denial’

Passing sentence, Judge Watson made reference to a report which had been commissioned following Stoddart’s conviction on sexual assault and rape charges at a trial last month.

Judge Watson said: “It is disappointing, albeit not surprising, to read in the criminal justice and social work report that you remain in complete denial and take no responsibility for your actions.

“The crimes to which you have been convicted have had a significant impact on your victim and may result in life-lasting consequences.

“It is hoped that this court hearing and the sentence will help her to heal and move on from the process.”

At previous proceedings, the court heard how Stoddart restrained his victim and touched her breasts without her consent.

He also intentionally caused her to be present when he was performing a sex act on himself with the purpose of obtaining personal gratification or “humiliating or distressing or alarming her.”

Rape victim bitten

During rape attacks on the woman, Stoddart would seize, bite and restrain his victim whilst he had sex without her consent. He would also grab her hair.

Police became aware of Stoddart’s activities and launched an investigation – detectives managed to gather enough evidence to bring him to justice.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Simon Gilbride told the court that his client had a “good work ethic”.

Mr Gilbride said: “He joined the air force and has engaged in aviation contract work. His last job was an engineering one.

“Upon release, he plans to move to England where he is more likely to obtain such work.

“He does appear to have a good work ethic and once he serves his custodial term, he will once again become a productive member of society.”

Stoddart was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.