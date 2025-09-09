Former RAF engineer convicted of rapes and sex assaults on woman

A former serviceman who repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman over a six-year period has been jailed for 10 years.

Graham Stoddart, 43, preyed on his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in the north-east of Scotland between September 2018 and January 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Stoddart, who has served with the Royal Air Force, subjected the woman to physical abuse during the attacks.

On Tuesday, Stoddart observed proceedings via video link from jail in Inverness as judge Alistair Watson also told him he’d be subjected to three years of supervision following his release from custody.

RAF rapist ‘in complete denial’

Passing sentence, Judge Watson made reference to a report which had been commissioned following Stoddart’s conviction on sexual assault and rape charges at a trial last month.

Judge Watson said: “It is disappointing, albeit not surprising, to read in the criminal justice and social work report that you remain in complete denial and take no responsibility for your actions.

“The crimes to which you have been convicted have had a significant impact on your victim and may result in life-lasting consequences.

“It is hoped that this court hearing and the sentence will help her to heal and move on from the process.”

At previous proceedings, the court heard how Stoddart restrained his victim and touched her breasts without her consent.

He also intentionally caused her to be present when he was performing a sex act on himself with the purpose of obtaining personal gratification or “humiliating or distressing or alarming her.”

Rape victim bitten

During rape attacks on the woman, Stoddart would seize, bite and restrain his victim whilst he had sex without her consent. He would also grab her hair.

Police became aware of Stoddart’s activities and launched an investigation – detectives managed to gather enough evidence to bring him to justice.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Simon Gilbride told the court that his client had a “good work ethic”.

Mr Gilbride said: “He joined the air force and has engaged in aviation contract work. His last job was an engineering one.

“Upon release, he plans to move to England where he is more likely to obtain such work.

“He does appear to have a good work ethic and once he serves his custodial term, he will once again become a productive member of society.”

Stoddart was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.