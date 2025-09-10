Man caught with large knife at Inverness hospital

A man caught with a large knife at an Inverness hospital claimed he planned to use it to cut the grass.

Police officers trawled CCTV at the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital to find Steven Marshall following a tip-off from a member of the public.

He was traced to an appointment room, where the weapon – a kukri-style knife – was discovered in a carrier bag beside his seat.

His excuse – that it was going to be used for gardening – prompted a sceptical Sheriff Gary Aitken to ask: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

A kukri knife – the national weapon of Nepal – is commonly used for chopping firewood, digging and skinning animals.

Marshall, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he admitted having the knife in a public place.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was around 2.15pm when officers on patrol in Inverness were informed about the knife.

She said: “They were advised by a male that they had just given a lift to the accused, heading toward the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital, he was in possession of a large knife.”

Following the tip-off, officers visited the hospital on Ness Walk and carried out a CCTV trawl, which revealed that the accused was in an appointment room with a member of staff.

Man claimed large knife was for ‘gardening’

Officers then recovered the knife, which was in a carrier bag next to his seat.

“This was a large kukri-style knife in a canvas sheath,” Ms Hood said.

Marshall was cautioned and charged and told the police that “the knife was for gardening”.

He stated he was “going to do my girlfriend’s garden with it” and he was “going to do the grass”.

Asked to explain why his client was carrying the large knife, solicitor Mike Chapman told Sheriff Aitken: “It was as indicated to the police – he was going to go from his appointment at the hospital to his girlfriend’s house.”

‘Has he never heard of a strimmer?’

Sheriff Aitken then enquired: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

Mr Chapman said: “He has heard of them – he was choosing not to use one.”

Sheriff Aitken commented that the explanation was “almost as likely as fitting carpets” but deferred sentence on Marshall, of Kirk Brae, Smithton, for the production of a background report.

The case will call again in October.