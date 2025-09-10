Peterhead dad-of-five jailed for trafficking £25,000 of heroin

A father-of-five caught in a £25,000 drugs sting on the A90 said he trafficked a half-kilo of heroin to tackle financial woes.

Daniel Napier was heading north when he was stopped by police who had been tipped off that Class A drugs were in a Renault Trafic van.

The 35-year-old was praised by a sheriff for his “candour” in a social work interview, but it was not enough to prevent him from being jailed.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You would do well to sit here next to me for a few weeks and watch individuals whose lives are devastated by crack, heroin, Class A drugs.

“It’s rather like taking a large brick and dropping it off a bridge into the sea – it creates massive ripples.”

He was also critical of Napier’s decision to go on a family holiday instead of complying with an assessment for a restriction of liberty order.

“It seems to fly in the face of a man with financial difficulties,” the sheriff said, adding: “He maybe realised he was getting a custodial sentence and is off to enjoy the sun before getting the jail.”

Drugs found in van stopped on A90

Police had received intelligence at around 10.25am on the morning of November 4 2024, that drugs were in a van being driven northbound.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner told Dundee Sheriff Court Napier was spotted on Forfar Road in Dundee and stopped on the A90 northbound.

“At around 1.40pm he was cautioned and replied ‘there’s drugs in the glove box’.

“They recovered a block of brown substance, as well as the accused’s iPhone.”

The brown powder was analysed as being 498.36g of heroin mixed with caffeine and paracetamol.

If sold in a block, the heroin had an estimated value of £12,000 but could fetch as much as £25,000 if sold in 0.2g deals.

Napier, of Queen Street in Peterhead, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on the A90 at Gateside on November 4 2024.

Forced to sell ice cream shop

Eighteen months earlier, Napier was placed on a community payback order for an assault on his brother involving a knife.

The court was told how Napier’s partner had been forced to sell her ice cream shop to get funds to help raise the children should Napier be jailed.

The family had been struggling with financial issues prior to Napier committing the offence.

Sheriff Niven-Smith ruled Napier played a lesser role in the drugs trade because he acted as a courier.

He said: “Your candour and honesty is refreshing.

“However, I cannot step back from a custodial sentence in this case.”

Napier was sentenced to two years in prison.