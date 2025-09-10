Man facing weapon and assault charges following Dingwall disturbance

A man has appeared in court on weapon and assault charges following a disturbance in Dingwall.

John McGeown appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court, charged with two counts of assault to severe injury, one of assault to injury and one of having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

McGeown made no plea at the closed hearing, where he was committed for further examination.

The 45-year-old, from the Ross and Cromarty area, was released on bail until the next calling of the case – the date of which has yet to be confirmed.

The appearance comes after an incident in Dingwall on Monday (September 8)

Emergency service response

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were called to Peffery Road, where it was confirmed that a man and a woman had been injured and taken to hospital.

A second woman was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

Speaking following the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday September 8, we were called to Peffery Road, Dingwall after a report of a disturbance.

Pair taken to hospital after incident

“A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“A 38-year-old woman was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault.”