Aberdeen boxer attacked bouncers during nightspot rammy

An Aberdeen professional boxer who lashed out at security staff during a rammy at a Perth nightspot has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Christianne Fahey, who competes in the super middleweight division, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault stemming from an incident at the Bank Bar on February 2 this year.

The 34-year-old former junior kickboxing champ punched one member of staff to the body and tried to headbutt another.

Fahey, from Aberdeen, was described as a “colourful character” with a university background and sporting achievements, but also a history of violent conduct.

Altercation

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said security staff at the South Methven Street venue approached Fahey at the club at about 10.35pm and asked her to leave.

“The accused became aggressive and threw a punch at the first complainer, striking him to the chest.

“The second complainer attempted to restrain the accused.

“She attempted to headbutt him but missed.”

Fahey assaulted staff at The Bank in Perth city centre.

Fahey was then successfully brought under control by both staff.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “On this evening, there were a number of factors, including difficulties with intoxication and poor mental health, which compounded matters.”

She said if made subject to a restriction of liberty curfew, her client would need time to walk her dog.

Colourful background

Sheriff William Wood told Fahey: “As your social work report reveals you are something of a colourful character.

“You have been to university and you have taken up a variety of different sports.

“On the face of it, you have a lot of potential to achieve many things.

“And yet, we get to a page of previous convictions which shows you have been convicted of a number of violent incidents in the past, one of which you have been to prison for.

“It is about time you got a grip.”

The sheriff said: “Obviously, something happened on the night to upset you and the bouncers were maybe a bit heavy-handed.

“But you need to know to step back, instead of stepping forward, otherwise you run the risk of being back in custody.”

He continued: “This was not that serious an incident, but the complainers should not be subjected to behaviour like this in the course of their employment.”

Fahey was placed on supervision for six months and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Previous prison time

In 2019, Fahey was jailed for 22 months for beating up an ex-girlfriend and another woman in Dundee, leaving one with permanent injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fahey met her former partner for a drink in the city centre and flew into a rage when she was told the relationship was over.

She punched the victim to the left side of her face, grabbed her clothing and pulled her along the street, before some men who witnessed the assault intervened.

In the second incident Fahey went to the home of another former partner and upon hearing they would not be reconciling, jumped on the woman’s new girlfriend.

She punched the victim on the face, smashing her glasses, and fled the scene.