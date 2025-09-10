Inverurie man who struck cyclist at Aberdeen roundabout keeps licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Crime & Courts

Inverurie man who struck cyclist at Aberdeen roundabout keeps licence

Steven Paterson hit the cyclist at the Mounthooly Roundabout earlier this year, then left the scene without reporting it to police.

By Jamie Ross
Steven Paterson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Steven Paterson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An Inverurie motorist who hit a cyclist in Aberdeen and caused him to be dragged across the road has been spared a driving ban.

Steven Paterson, 19, was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to a single charge of careless driving and to failing to notify police that he had been involved in a collision.

The incident, which took place at the Mounthooly Roundabout in the city, happened in January this year.

‘Dragged for several feet’

The court heard that Paterson, whose address was given as Meadow Place, had been returning home from work at the time of the crash.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said it happened at about 4.45pm.

She added: “[The cyclist] has moved to the front of a queue of traffic and entered onto the roundabout with the accused’s vehicle being directly behind his cycle.

“On moving off, the complainer was struck to the rear of his cycle by the accused’s vehicle and then dragged for several feet, remaining clipped to the cycle at the time.

“He was assisted by another cyclist. The accused immediately stopped his vehicle and communicated with the complainer before leaving the scene and, subsequently, did not report the matter to the police.”

Paterson was later contacted by the police and cautioned and charged.

Ms Mann said the damage to the bicycle was estimated at £1,230. Its rider suffered cuts and bruises.

‘Driving a privilege’

Gregor Kelly, representing Paterson, said his client wanted to express his “remorse and apology” to the cyclist.

He said: “He tells me that he’d approached the roundabout and he has to accept that his attention was directed right, rather than directly left where the cyclist was taking off.

“Unfortunately, he made contact with him at a very slow pace.

“He enquires if he’s alright, the cyclist got up. He then got home and what he should have done is, of course, contact the police. He didn’t do that.”

Mr Kelly added that Paterson had a “good job” as a sales executive for an ROV company and would be in a position to pay a fine.

“It’s been impressed upon this young man that driving is a privilege,” he said.

This was echoed by Sheriff Craig Findlater in his sentence.

Stopping short of banning Paterson from the roads, he imposed a total of nine penalty points and fined him £640, which he has been told to repay at the rate of £150 a month.

“As was indicated on your behalf, Mr Paterson, driving is a privilege it is not a right,” Sheriff Findlater said