Inverurie man who struck cyclist at Aberdeen roundabout keeps licence

An Inverurie motorist who hit a cyclist in Aberdeen and caused him to be dragged across the road has been spared a driving ban.

Steven Paterson, 19, was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to a single charge of careless driving and to failing to notify police that he had been involved in a collision.

The incident, which took place at the Mounthooly Roundabout in the city, happened in January this year.

‘Dragged for several feet’

The court heard that Paterson, whose address was given as Meadow Place, had been returning home from work at the time of the crash.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said it happened at about 4.45pm.

She added: “[The cyclist] has moved to the front of a queue of traffic and entered onto the roundabout with the accused’s vehicle being directly behind his cycle.

“On moving off, the complainer was struck to the rear of his cycle by the accused’s vehicle and then dragged for several feet, remaining clipped to the cycle at the time.

“He was assisted by another cyclist. The accused immediately stopped his vehicle and communicated with the complainer before leaving the scene and, subsequently, did not report the matter to the police.”

Paterson was later contacted by the police and cautioned and charged.

Ms Mann said the damage to the bicycle was estimated at £1,230. Its rider suffered cuts and bruises.

‘Driving a privilege’

Gregor Kelly, representing Paterson, said his client wanted to express his “remorse and apology” to the cyclist.

He said: “He tells me that he’d approached the roundabout and he has to accept that his attention was directed right, rather than directly left where the cyclist was taking off.

“Unfortunately, he made contact with him at a very slow pace.

“He enquires if he’s alright, the cyclist got up. He then got home and what he should have done is, of course, contact the police. He didn’t do that.”

Mr Kelly added that Paterson had a “good job” as a sales executive for an ROV company and would be in a position to pay a fine.

“It’s been impressed upon this young man that driving is a privilege,” he said.

This was echoed by Sheriff Craig Findlater in his sentence.

Stopping short of banning Paterson from the roads, he imposed a total of nine penalty points and fined him £640, which he has been told to repay at the rate of £150 a month.

“As was indicated on your behalf, Mr Paterson, driving is a privilege it is not a right,” Sheriff Findlater said