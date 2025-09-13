Durno man clocked at 112mph on Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Durno man clocked at 112mph on Aberdeen road

Alexander Gullan was spotted by police speeding past three vehicles during an overtake manoeuvre on the AWPR earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
A man stands beside a car in front of a mountain range.
Alexander Gullan and the car he was driving at the time of the incident. Image: Facebook

A Durno man who was clocked at more than 100mph while travelling on an Aberdeen road has kept his licence.

Alexander Gullan was in the dock of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of careless driving after he was filmed by police overtaking three other motorists on the AWPR earlier this year.

The 22-year-old was handed a fine and penalty points in place of a ban.

‘He has always accepted responsibility’

The court heard Gullan was travelling on the A90 Blackdog to Stonehaven route at the time of the incident when, at Cookney, police witnessed him perform an overtake manoeuvre on three other motorists.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said officers witnessed his Volvo S60 reach 112mph in a 70mph zone in what she described as “moderate” evening traffic.

Gullan’s defence solicitor, Christopher Maitland, said his client had no explanation for the incident.

“He was always accepting responsibility,” Mr Maitland said.

“He can’t really provide an explanation, really. What he said was he wasn’t really looking at the speed at the time. He wasn’t really sure what speed he was doing. But I think it’s at such a level he really should be aware.”

Mr Maitland added that Gullan, a qualified joiner, was prepared to lose his licence and was looking to purchase a bicycle to get to and from his place of work.

“He’s been careful since it happened,” Mr Maitland said.

“He appears to have taken a lesson since it happened. He appears genuinely contrite and remorseful.”

‘Very poor bit of driving’

Sentencing Gullan, whose address was given as Parkside Gardens, Sheriff Craig Findlater said he was “content” to deal with the matter by way of a fine and penalty points.

Branding it a “very poor bit of driving”, Sheriff Findlater said: “Largely because of the steps you have taken since to deal with this matter, I am content to deal with this by way of points and a fine.”

In total, he fined Gullan £570 and handed the cabinetmaker six points.

He will pay the fine at the rate of £100 a month.