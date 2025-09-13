Durno man clocked at 112mph on Aberdeen road

A Durno man who was clocked at more than 100mph while travelling on an Aberdeen road has kept his licence.

Alexander Gullan was in the dock of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of careless driving after he was filmed by police overtaking three other motorists on the AWPR earlier this year.

The 22-year-old was handed a fine and penalty points in place of a ban.

‘He has always accepted responsibility’

The court heard Gullan was travelling on the A90 Blackdog to Stonehaven route at the time of the incident when, at Cookney, police witnessed him perform an overtake manoeuvre on three other motorists.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said officers witnessed his Volvo S60 reach 112mph in a 70mph zone in what she described as “moderate” evening traffic.

Gullan’s defence solicitor, Christopher Maitland, said his client had no explanation for the incident.

“He was always accepting responsibility,” Mr Maitland said.

“He can’t really provide an explanation, really. What he said was he wasn’t really looking at the speed at the time. He wasn’t really sure what speed he was doing. But I think it’s at such a level he really should be aware.”

Mr Maitland added that Gullan, a qualified joiner, was prepared to lose his licence and was looking to purchase a bicycle to get to and from his place of work.

“He’s been careful since it happened,” Mr Maitland said.

“He appears to have taken a lesson since it happened. He appears genuinely contrite and remorseful.”

‘Very poor bit of driving’

Sentencing Gullan, whose address was given as Parkside Gardens, Sheriff Craig Findlater said he was “content” to deal with the matter by way of a fine and penalty points.

Branding it a “very poor bit of driving”, Sheriff Findlater said: “Largely because of the steps you have taken since to deal with this matter, I am content to deal with this by way of points and a fine.”

In total, he fined Gullan £570 and handed the cabinetmaker six points.

He will pay the fine at the rate of £100 a month.