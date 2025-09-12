Sex offender’s smart TV seized after he breached order by deleting porn history

A sex offender’s internet-enabled smart TV was seized after he breached a sexual harm prevention order by deleting his porn history from it.

Callan Clark had been made subject to the order, preventing him from deleting his internet browsing history or records of his calls, text messages and emails, at Elgin Sheriff Court in June 2021.

But when police officers carried out a compliance check at his Forres home earlier this year, they found files on his smart TV that indicated he had not been complying.

Clarke, 52, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order between January 17 and February 19 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood explained that the order had been read to Clarke by police officers shortly after it was imposed and he indicated he understood the terms.

Compliance check discovered deleted items

Officers visited Clark’s home and inspected his smart TV.

She said: “There was a link to recently removed items in the deleted items folder.”

The court heard that these were, in fact, sign-ups for “adult sexual websites”.

Ms Hood said: “There was no history of use of these websites in his internet history – which indicated he had deleted this.”

The court heard that Clark was interviewed and confirmed he had deleted history, citing his “poor mental health” as the reason.

The fiscal depute confirmed that the smart TV had been seized by police and asked Sheriff Gary Aitken to grant a motion for its forfeiture.

Offender told: ‘Don’t get your hopes up’

Defence solicitor Brent Lockie asked the sheriff to call for pre-sentencing reports.

The sheriff did, but warned Clark, of North Road: “Don’t get your hopes up – we will see what the report says.

“Given your record and the nature of this offence, a custodial sentence is extremely likely.”