Sex offender’s smart TV seized after he breached order by deleting porn history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Sex offender’s smart TV seized after he breached order by deleting porn history

Callan Clark deleted emails about signing up to adult sex websites, as well as his browsing history, Inverness Sheriff Court was told

By Jenni Gee
A smart TV was seized after a sex offender deleted his browsing history despite an order not to. File image: supplied
A smart TV was seized after a sex offender deleted his browsing history despite an order not to. File image: supplied

A sex offender’s internet-enabled smart TV was seized after he breached a sexual harm prevention order by deleting his porn history from it.

Callan Clark had been made subject to the order, preventing him from deleting his internet browsing history or records of his calls, text messages and emails, at Elgin Sheriff Court in June 2021.

But when police officers carried out a compliance check at his Forres home earlier this year, they found files on his smart TV that indicated he had not been complying.

Clarke, 52, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit breaching the order between January 17 and February 19 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood explained that the order had been read to Clarke by police officers shortly after it was imposed and he indicated he understood the terms.

Compliance check discovered deleted items

Officers visited Clark’s home and inspected his smart TV.

She said: “There was a link to recently removed items in the deleted items folder.”

The court heard that these were, in fact, sign-ups for “adult sexual websites”.

Ms Hood said: “There was no history of use of these websites in his internet history – which indicated he had deleted this.”

The court heard that Clark was interviewed and confirmed he had deleted history, citing his “poor mental health” as the reason.

The fiscal depute confirmed that the smart TV had been seized by police and asked Sheriff Gary Aitken to grant a motion for its forfeiture.

Offender told: ‘Don’t get your hopes up’

Defence solicitor Brent Lockie asked the sheriff to call for pre-sentencing reports.

The sheriff did, but warned Clark, of North Road: “Don’t get your hopes up – we will see what the report says.

“Given your record and the nature of this offence, a custodial sentence is extremely likely.”

 