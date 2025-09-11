Baby’s tragic Aberdeen hospital death is ‘most distressing case in 20 years’

A lawyer for NHS Grampian has described the circumstances of a baby’s death in an Aberdeen hospital as the “most distressing” case he has dealt with in his 20-year career.

Paul Reid KC spoke this morning during a preliminary Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the tragic death of Michael Wilson at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital four years ago.

Michael was born on August 11 2021 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and died two months later on October 15.

The cause of baby Michael’s death has not been revealed, but one aspect that will be explored during the FAI is problems associated with sharing medical records between health boards.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan, who is overseeing the FAI, told today’s hearing: “It’s almost verging into a public enquiry situation – something as fundamental as the medical records situation in the country.”

According to the Lord Advocate, Michael’s death raises “serious public concerns”.

‘Unimaginably tragic case’

At the start of today’s proceedings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Mr Reid, representing the health board, said: “This is an unimaginably tragic case.

“Necessarily, an FAI concerns a death, and I’ve done this for 20 years and these are perhaps the most distressing papers I have read.

“Mr and Mrs Wilson are here (in court) and, as a parent, I cannot begin to imagine the distress that they have gone through.”

Parents ‘dignified throughout’

Sheriff McCrossan said: “Thank you for [saying] that, Mr Reid.

“Everyone here is very conscious of how awful the circumstances are and Mr and Mrs Wilson have been so dignified throughout.”

Lawyers discussed which experts are due to give evidence to the court at future hearings.

Representing Greater Glasgow Health Board, Susan Murray made reference to an exploration of whether problems sharing medical records between boards and across borders played a part in Michael’s death.

Mrs Murray said: “I’m not certain that witnesses from any single health board would be able to address that Scotland-wide issue.”

Sheriff McCrossan said: “In relation to the medical records, this was obviously something that’s been raised quite significantly throughout [these discussions].

“This is an enormous thing. It’s an enormous situation.

“I think we need to have a witness to speak to the situation.

Health board computers ‘don’t seem to talk to each other’

“It’s almost verging into a public enquiry situation – something as fundamental as the medical records situation in the country.

“Because these boards are independent and they set up computer systems that don’t seem to talk to each other.

“We need a witness to tell the court what the system is, how it works day to day and [possibly] be asked about how they can be improved.”

Mr Reid said there was a separate inquiry into that issue due to take place in January.

He added: “I know it’s an issue that has come up in another inquiry that the Crown and health boards are aware of.

“Some computer systems are national and other ones operate from silos.”

More hearings needed in Michael Wilson FAI

Lawyers agreed that it was necessary for at least two more hearings to take place as part of the FAI.

The next hearing – a second preliminary hearing – will be held on November 12.

FAIs determine the cause of death and the circumstances in which the death occurred.

They also establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken and whether future actions could help minimise deaths in similar circumstances.

FAIs are “inquisitorial” and used to establish facts and not assign blame.

The inquiry into Michael’s death will focus on the understanding and appreciation of the risk and complexities of his condition, along with information sharing between health boards and with family members.

It will also consider whether NHS Grampian’s reviews identified sufficient and appropriate measures to prevent the occurrence of any similar deaths in the future.

Prior to today’s hearing, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Michael Wilson occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern, and as such, a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

“Michael’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”