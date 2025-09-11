Aberdeen crossbow attempted murderer jailed for 10 years

A thug who shot a man in the stomach with a high-powered crossbow has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Bruce trained a laser on Richard Murison, 44, before pulling the trigger of the weapon during the attack in Aberdeen on November 11 2023.

The 53-year-old – known as Snappy – had been annoyed that Mr Murison had knocked on the window of the home he shared with his elderly mum late at night.

The victim spent five days in hospital having suffered severe internal bleeding.

Bruce was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Laser sight pointed at victim’s stomach

He had earlier been convicted of attempted murder and also having a stun gun disguised as a torch following a trial in Aberdeen.

Jurors heard how Mr Murison had turned up at a flat in the city’s Tay Road before banging on windows in the communal landing – including the one to Bruce’s bedroom.

Mr Murison then ended up in nearby Eric Hendrie Park and became aware of Bruce tailing him.

Bruce then stated: “What the f*** do you think you are doing coming to my mum’s house at this time of night? You are going to regret this.”

Mr Murison recalled a red dot appearing on him before he was struck in the stomach.

He told the trial: “I heard a sound like a gust of wind and then a pain in my tummy. I fell down to my knees.”

The victim pulled a crossbow bolt out of his stomach. He then shouted: “Snappy, you have just f*****g shot me.”

Alan Bruce now admits he did it

Mr Murison later told police he believed he was going to die.

Officers went on to find crossbow boxes, bolts and a stun gun in Bruce’s home.

During the trial, it was claimed Bruce was “the unluckiest man in Aberdeen” as he apparently had nothing to do with the attack.

He claimed not to have seen Mr Murison that night or followed him.

However, today’s hearing was told Bruce does “now accept responsibility”.

The judge, Lord Renucci, sentenced Bruce to 10 years for the attempted murder and a concurrent five years for the stun gun charge.

He told him: “The writer of the (pre-sentencing) report states you have now expressed some remorse for your actions.

“You are no stranger to the courts.

“Unless you address your issues, it is very likely this will not be the last sentence that you receive.”