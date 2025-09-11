Aberdeen crossbow attempted murderer jailed for 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen crossbow attempted murderer jailed for 10 years

Alan Bruce trained a laser on Richard Murison in a Sheddocksley park before pulling the trigger.

By Grant McCabe
Alan Bruce was found guilty of attempted murder at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Alan Bruce was found guilty of attempted murder at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A thug who shot a man in the stomach with a high-powered crossbow has been jailed for 10 years.

Alan Bruce trained a laser on Richard Murison, 44, before pulling the trigger of the weapon during the attack in Aberdeen on November 11 2023.

The 53-year-old – known as Snappy – had been annoyed that Mr Murison had knocked on the window of the home he shared with his elderly mum late at night.

The victim spent five days in hospital having suffered severe internal bleeding.

Bruce was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Laser sight pointed at victim’s stomach

He had earlier been convicted of attempted murder and also having a stun gun disguised as a torch following a trial in Aberdeen.

Jurors heard how Mr Murison had turned up at a flat in the city’s Tay Road before banging on windows in the communal landing – including the one to Bruce’s bedroom.

Mr Murison then ended up in nearby Eric Hendrie Park and became aware of Bruce tailing him.

The feathered crossbow bolt that Alan Bruce fired into the stomach of Richard Murison was discovered by police near a playpark in Eric Hendrie Park. Image: Crown Office Scotland.

Bruce then stated: “What the f*** do you think you are doing coming to my mum’s house at this time of night? You are going to regret this.”

Mr Murison recalled a red dot appearing on him before he was struck in the stomach.

He told the trial: “I heard a sound like a gust of wind and then a pain in my tummy. I fell down to my knees.”

The victim pulled a crossbow bolt out of his stomach. He then shouted: “Snappy, you have just f*****g shot me.”

Alan Bruce now admits he did it

Mr Murison later told police he believed he was going to die.

Officers went on to find crossbow boxes, bolts and a stun gun in Bruce’s home.

During the trial, it was claimed Bruce was “the unluckiest man in Aberdeen” as he apparently had nothing to do with the attack.

Police used metal detectors during their search of Eric Hendrie Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He claimed not to have seen Mr Murison that night or followed him.

However, today’s hearing was told Bruce does “now accept responsibility”.

The judge, Lord Renucci, sentenced Bruce to 10 years for the attempted murder and a concurrent five years for the stun gun charge.

He told him: “The writer of the (pre-sentencing) report states you have now expressed some remorse for your actions.

“You are no stranger to the courts.

“Unless you address your issues, it is very likely this will not be the last sentence that you receive.”