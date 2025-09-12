Man sentenced for assault on hotel colleague who failed to answer his messages

A hotel worker burst into tears and violently assaulted a female colleague after she refused to respond to his messages.

James McDade started crying and then punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The vicious attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness on May 23 of this year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that at the time both the complainer and McDade were employees at The Chieftain.

He said: “On the day in question, Mr McDade challenged the complainer as to why she had not been responding to his messages that he had sent her a few days prior.

“She indicated that she had been busy at work and covering for other staff and she did not wish him to contact her and to stop contacting her.

Attacker said woman was ‘not being nice’

“Mr McDade started crying and said she was not being nice – she said she did not need to be nice to him.”

It was after this, Sheriff Gary Aitken was told, that the incident turned physical.

Mr Morton said: “He has gone to the reception desk, repeatedly punched her, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her along the floor, taking her from the chair in which she was seated.

“He has then stood up and kicked her in the body on what is described as ‘a few occasions’.”

Mr Morton said that McDade left the hotel after the assault and the woman then “stood up and tended to her injuries”, which included two small cuts to her eye as well as general bruising.

CCTV captured Inverness hotel assault

The earlier hearing was told that it was after police reviewed CCTV that McDade was arrested, cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Robert Frazer had requested at that calling of the case that the footage be made available to play to the court at sentencing, but this did not happen.

Solicitor Christina Cummings, for McDade, told the court that her client had been experiencing “a number of difficulties” at the time of the attack.

She said: “He is ashamed and remorseful.”

She added that her client was assessed as being at “low risk” of reoffending and actively engaging with services to address his issues.

Sheriff Aitken ordered McDade to pay his victim £600 in compensation.