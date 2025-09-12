Man sentenced for assault on hotel colleague who failed to answer his messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man sentenced for assault on hotel colleague who failed to answer his messages

James McDade started crying before punching the woman in the head, pulling her to the ground by her hair and then kicking her.

By Jenni Gee
James McDade's attack on his co-worker was caught on camera. Image: Facebook
A hotel worker burst into tears and violently assaulted a female colleague after she refused to respond to his messages.

James McDade started crying and then punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The vicious attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness on May 23 of this year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that at the time both the complainer and McDade were employees at The Chieftain.

He said: “On the day in question, Mr McDade challenged the complainer as to why she had not been responding to his messages that he had sent her a few days prior.

“She indicated that she had been busy at work and covering for other staff and she did not wish him to contact her and to stop contacting her.

Attacker said woman was ‘not being nice’

“Mr McDade started crying and said she was not being nice – she said she did not need to be nice to him.”

It was after this, Sheriff Gary Aitken was told, that the incident turned physical.

Mr Morton said: “He has gone to the reception desk, repeatedly punched her, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her along the floor, taking her from the chair in which she was seated.

“He has then stood up and kicked her in the body on what is described as ‘a few occasions’.”

Mr Morton said that McDade left the hotel after the assault and the woman then “stood up and tended to her injuries”, which included two small cuts to her eye as well as general bruising.

CCTV captured Inverness hotel assault

The earlier hearing was told that it was after police reviewed CCTV that McDade was arrested, cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Robert Frazer had requested at that calling of the case that the footage be made available to play to the court at sentencing, but this did not happen.

Solicitor Christina Cummings, for McDade, told the court that her client had been experiencing “a number of difficulties” at the time of the attack.

She said: “He is ashamed and remorseful.”

She added that her client was assessed as being at “low risk” of reoffending and actively engaging with services to address his issues.

Sheriff Aitken ordered McDade to pay his victim £600 in compensation.