Software engineer keeps licence after 107mph AWPR drive

A software engineer has been allowed to keep his licence after a court heard it would be difficult for him to get to and from work.

Michael Reid was travelling home from his work in May this year when he was clocked by police racing along the AWPR near Cookney.

The 27-year-old was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he admitted to the single charge of speeding.

‘Unacceptably high’ speed

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin that Reid had been driving his Toyota GT86 at about 5pm on May 7, when the incident took place. Weather conditions were dry and traffic on the route, she said, was “moderate”.

Representing Reid, whose address was given as Inverurie Street in Auchenblae, solicitor Christopher Maitland said a driving ban would make getting to work difficult for his client.

In total, he would likely need to catch two buses and a train to travel from his home to Dyce, where his office is based.

“Obviously, he’s accepted responsibility,” Mr Maitland said.

“He allowed the speed to creep up unacceptably high.”

In addition to the problems getting to and from his company, Mr Maitland said the first-time offender needed to travel to visit family based in Inverness and Glasgow, but would be in a position to pay a monetary penalty.

Adding his client brought in about £3,000 a month from his employment, Mr Maitland said: “He’s no dependants other than his dog.”

Points in place of ban

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Reid, who spoke only to confirm his name and to give his plea, to pay a fine of £420 for the offence.

He also stopped short of banning Reid from the roads.

Instead, the sheriff imposed six penalty points.

Reid will pay his fine at the rate of £100 a month.