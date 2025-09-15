Software engineer keeps licence after 107mph AWPR drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Software engineer keeps licence after 107mph AWPR drive

Michael Reid was clocked travelling at over 100mph on a section of the dual carriageway earlier this year, but will keep his licence.

By Jamie Ross
Michael Reid outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A software engineer has been allowed to keep his licence after a court heard it would be difficult for him to get to and from work.

Michael Reid was travelling home from his work in May this year when he was clocked by police racing along the AWPR near Cookney.

The 27-year-old was in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he admitted to the single charge of speeding.

Michael Reid outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘Unacceptably high’ speed

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin that Reid had been driving his Toyota GT86 at about 5pm on May 7, when the incident took place. Weather conditions were dry and traffic on the route, she said, was “moderate”.

Representing Reid, whose address was given as Inverurie Street in Auchenblae, solicitor Christopher Maitland said a driving ban would make getting to work difficult for his client.

In total, he would likely need to catch two buses and a train to travel from his home to Dyce, where his office is based.

“Obviously, he’s accepted responsibility,” Mr Maitland said.

“He allowed the speed to creep up unacceptably high.”

In addition to the problems getting to and from his company, Mr Maitland said the first-time offender needed to travel to visit family based in Inverness and Glasgow, but would be in a position to pay a monetary penalty.

Adding his client brought in about £3,000 a month from his employment, Mr Maitland said: “He’s no dependants other than his dog.”

An exterior view of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where the case called. Image: DC Thomson

Points in place of ban

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Reid, who spoke only to confirm his name and to give his plea, to pay a fine of £420 for the offence.

He also stopped short of banning Reid from the roads.

Instead, the sheriff imposed six penalty points.

Reid will pay his fine at the rate of £100 a month.