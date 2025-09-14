Aberdeen double rapist jailed for seven years due to age and autism diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen double rapist jailed for seven years due to age and autism diagnosis

Thomas Wade – who abused four different women 2 was comforted in the dock of the High Court by a social worker.

By Joanne Warnock
Thomas Wade stood trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen double rapist has been jailed for seven years after a judge took into account his young age and autism diagnosis.

Thomas Wade, 26, was convicted of raping two women and domestically abusing two more at Aberdeen’s High Court after a trial last month.

Appearing for sentencing, Wade was allowed to be comforted in the dock by a social worker, who sat with his arm around the rapist’s shoulder.

Wade’s sex attacks and aggressive behaviour took place around the time he threatened to take Apple to court because of their decision not to allow him into the Aberdeen store without a facemask. 

He said that the decision had left him “upset” and had knocked his confidence.

Convicted after trial

The jury found Wade guilty of raping one woman and of coercing her into having sex with him, threatening to harm himself if she refused.

Another woman was also raped by Wade and forced to participate in other sexual activities against her will by Wade, who again used threats of self-harm to coerce her.

It was found that he controlled both women by repeatedly making suicide threats and bombarding them with text messages and calls if they did not meet his demands.

He was further found to have pushed one onto a bed and acted aggressively towards her.

Threats of self-harm used to coerce

A third woman was domestically abused by Wade, who would utter threats of suicide and, on one occasion, even told her he had a rope around his neck.

It was also proved that Wade exposed himself to this woman for sexual gratification and to distress her, and he carried out a sex act while on video calls to her.

The court heard he also forced the woman to expose her breasts and would threaten to kill himself if she refused.

He was further convicted of abusing a fourth woman by trying to control her social activities, stop her from seeing friends and assaulting her by striking her on the head with a key.

Aggressive behaviour

Again, Wade would make threats to kill himself if she did not do his bidding and would tell her he had access to ropes and a knife.

His behaviour was described as being aggressive as he shouted and swore at her and threatened to tell his parents she had assaulted him.

Wade’s defence counsel, David Moggach KC, asked that his client be given a more lenient sentence due to the “difficulties which beset” him due to autism.

He said: “Custody is a more severe punishment to him than others.

“Towards that end, it maybe that the court can factor in a lesser period of time for him to serve.

“The impact will be much greater upon him and brought home to him much quicker than others.

“He was young and immature.”

Mindful of his vulnerabilities

In delivering his sentence, Judge Andrew Miller explained he accepted Wade had “vulnerabilities”.

He said: “The jury found you guilty of seven charges at your trial, and I want to take a short time to explain the sentence I am going to impose – and how I have decided the sentence.

“The jury found you guilty of non-sexual abusive behaviour towards four young women.

“You were young at the time, aged between 21 and 22, and the women were aged between 18 and 20.

“There was some overlap with each other.

“Although different, there were some important similarities – you behaved in a controlling way to each of them and made threats to harm yourself.

“There are very serious sexual offences against three women during that same period of time.

“You made threats to harm yourself to make them take part in different sexual activities, which they did not consent to.

Repeated rapes

“The repeated rape of two women – using threats to harm yourself to make them take part in sexual activity which they did not want to do – including touching you, making her watch you masturbate during FaceTime calls.

“To a different woman you sent her images of yourself.

“All four women have written to describe the effects it has had on them – feeling anxious, depressed and having less ability to enjoy life.

“You yourself have vulnerabilities which the court needs to remember.”

Wade still insists he is innocent and that the women told lies to get revenge on him.

The judge continued: “However, the jury believed their evidence, and I need to sentence you on that basis.

“I have listened to what was said on your behalf, and I agree that there are some important factors in your favour.

“You are 26 and carried out these offences when you were aged between 21 and 22.

Father of rapist brands justice system a ‘joke’

“I accept you have a diagnosis of autism and other conditions – and the impact they have upon you.

“You do not have any previous criminal convictions and have not been reported to the police since then.

“But for these factors, I would have imposed a significantly lengthy sentence.

“Instead, I am going to impose a single sentence covering all charges and this will be seven years’ imprisonment.”

Judge Miller went on to detail the sentences he would have given for each charge Wade was convicted of, with the total term adding up to 15 years.

Non-harassment orders were granted for all four complainers for 10 years and Wade was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

After Wade was led away to begin his sentence, his father declared to the courtroom that the “justice system was a joke”.

