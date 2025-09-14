Man jailed after attacking partner in field before good samaritans came to her aid

A man has been jailed after attacking his partner in a field, leaving her bloodied before good samaritans came to her aid.

In what was a daylight attack in a public place, witnesses saw Shaun Stewart run after the woman and grab her by the hair and pull her to the ground.

The assault left the woman “distressed” and “crying” with “blood on her face”, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Stewart, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted assaulting the woman to injury in an incident on November 20 last year.

The charge states that Stewart assaulted the woman and pursued her, seized her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, all to her injury – and that he committed those offences while on bail.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was around 11.40am when a dog walker in a field at Ness Side saw a vehicle driving into a “dead end” area and heard a woman “shouting for help”.

He said: “Other witnesses within the area at the time observed the incident more fully.

“They saw Mr Stewart acting in the manner libelled – he essentially ran after [the woman] when she left the vehicle that they had been in together.

Witnesses heard woman shouting for help

“On approaching her, he seized her initially by her hair, pulling her by her hair on to the ground.

“Other witnesses stopped their vehicles and could also hear [the woman] shouting for help.”

The court heard that Stewart’s victim was seen to be “distressed, crying and have blood on her face from an injury.”

Police were called and attended the scene, where they photographed the woman’s injuries, which included swelling to her right eye, bleeding and a swollen nose.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital but left the same day and did not wish to cooperate further with the police, the court was told.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Stewart, told the court that her client accepted responsibility for the offence.

She explained that his family had been struck by tragedy, leaving Stewart, who was “extremely family-oriented”, dealing with the loss of two brothers and, as a result, “drinking to excess” at the time of his crime.

Man sentenced for ‘extremely serious’ assault

Sheriff Gary Aitken addressed Stewart, who also appeared in breach of previously imposed community payback orders.

Sheriff Aitken said: “Given your approach to the alternatives to custody that you have already been given, the extremely serious nature of the offence to which you have pled guilty and the considerable difficulty to get you to turn up at court or to get the report done, there is no option but a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Stewart, of Balachlan Drive, Inverness, for a total of 12 months and imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his victim for 18 months.