Aberdeenshire man found guilty of abuse and rapes following trial

An Inverurie man has been found guilty of raping a woman over a eight-year period following a harrowing trial at Aberdeen’s High Court.

Michael Whyte denied that any sexual assaults or rapes took place, claiming everything had been consensual between him and his victim.

After giving his evidence, Whyte, 33, pled guilty to some of the charges involving non-sexual assaults and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The jury took just over four hours to find him unanimously guilty on one charge of sexual assault and guilty by a majority on two charges of rape.

Whyte was placed on remand and will be sentenced at a later date.

Jury played disturbing audio

His brave victim gave evidence over the course of three days.

In sometimes highly emotional testimony, she told the jury that she had started to record some of Whyte’s angry outbursts so that they could be used in evidence if he killed her.

She said: “I was really scared – I was physically in danger, and I hoped that the police would find them if he killed me.”

One disturbing 10-minute audio clip was played to the court, which captured Whyte’s rage.

Whyte is heard screaming, shouting and swearing at the woman, telling her: “I’m f****** done… You are really f****** me up… WHY?… Why do you keep doing this to me?”

Screaming and anger

In another recording, he is heard shouting: “I shout at you because you keep doing this” and “you keep making me get so angry – that I start screaming at you”.

Asked by advocate depute Leanne McQuillan what the banging sound on the recording is, the woman replied: “That was him punching the fridge freezer.”

She was asked if that was the only time this had happened and she answered: “No, that was very typical to how he would scream and shout at me.”

Asked if this was the first time she had recorded it, she replied: “Yes.”

Rape lasted two hours

She then went on to tell the court that Whyte forced her to have sex with him, describing it as him “taking his anger out on me”.

She said: “He was physically attacking me.

“He picked me up and moved me on top of him.

“I was crying. It was very violent – he probably tired himself out because of how angry and rough he was at the start.”

She described Whyte stopping to get a drink, then returning to rape her again.

Ms McQuillan asked if she said anything to him.

She replied: “I said you’re really, really hurting me – this has been going on for over an hour, it was nearly two hours.

“He said ‘lie down I’m almost finished’.”

Controlling behaviour

The woman described going outside the property following the rape at around 4am and seeing a member of the public nearby.

“I thought about going to get him to help me, but I didn’t,” she said, sobbing.

The woman went on to describe other sex attacks, telling the jury: “If I tried to stop or fight it, it would have been worse – he would get violent.

“If I had just followed the rules, then he wouldn’t have raped me in that way.

“He tried to justify it – he would put the blame on me, saying I had made him rape me.”

Describing Whyte’s controlling behaviour, she explained she had no social life and was “timed” when going out for walks.

“If I wasn’t back before a set time, then I would be punished or the time the next day would be reduced, or I would be trapped in the room for longer,” she said.

She told the court Whyte had placed “terms and conditions” on sexual matters and had “rules of what was expected of me”.

Defendant gave evidence

Giving evidence, Whyte, now unemployed, told the court he had previously been working as a maintenance technician but had been made redundant.

His defence counsel advocate Andrew Crosby asked how he felt after listening to the numerous recordings played in court of him shouting and screaming at the woman.

“Deeply ashamed of myself,” he replied. “I took out my frustration on people who cared about me.”

Mr Crosby asked him about the sexual allegations of rape and suggested that she had not given her consent, as stated during her evidence.

Whyte answered: “It was with her consent.”

When asked about the two-hour rape he said: “I didn’t force her to do anything – that was just the nature of the sexual intercourse.”

Mr Crosby asked: “Who initiated it?”

Whyte replied: “I believe it was her.”

‘I now realise how bad it was’

Whyte went on to admit he had pestered the woman for sex, saying: “That was completely the wrong thing to do, it was not healthy for either of us.”

Under cross-examination, Ms McQuillan asked if he had sexually abused the woman, and he answered: “I accept parts of that, yes.”

Talking about the recording made by the woman, she said: “That was just a snapshot of how you behaved, wasn’t it?”

Whyte replied: “Being honest, that shouting began [when I was made redundant].

“Looking back, I can see how that would have put the fear in someone.”

When asked about the two-hour rape, Whyte explained it as “make-up sex” after an argument, adding: “She had consented, to be perfectly honest.

“I now realise how bad it was.”

Ms McQuillan said: “She was terrified.”

He replied: “I can believe that, yes.”

After giving his evidence, Whyte pled guilty to some of the charges involving non-sexual assaults and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Used sex as ‘a sticking plaster’

In his closing speech to the jury, Whyte’s defence counsel Mr Crosby said: “He behaved extremely poorly to her – he reflected on that in the witness box. He accepts his behaviour was appalling and was using sex as a sticking plaster.

“I’m not asking you to like the guy. If this were a popularity contest, he would fall stone last.”

Judge William Summers deferred sentencing on Whyte until next month and ordered background reports to be prepared.

Whyte, whose address was in court papers as Conglass Place, Inverurie, was placed under the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act and was led away without showing any emotion.

Judge Summers thanked the jurors, commenting on how difficult some of the evidence had been to listen to.