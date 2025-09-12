Mearns man tried to murder wife by running her over with van

A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by striking her with his van in a field near their Mearns home.

Former Aberdeen bouncer Alan Johnston stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and was found guilty after jurors spent almost a day and a half deliberating.

The 62-year-old struck his partner with a Maxus van in a field near their marital cottage at Fordoun.

Domestic abuser Johnston had restricted her movement in the property and tried to block its sale.

He will remain behind bars while social workers prepare a report on him ahead of sentencing next month.

Abuse

The jury unanimously convicted Johnston of a campaign of domestic abuse, spanning from June 2020 until his murder bid on March 4 2024.

During that period, Johnston shouted at her, made derogatory remarks, poured water on her, struck her on the head and dictated her movements within their marital home, including preventing her from accessing certain rooms.

He controlled her access to the internet, threatened her with violence and made attempts to prevent the sale of their cottage.

On one occasion, he parked his vehicle in close proximity to her, watched her and revved his engine.

Kill bid

Johnston had already appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and been released on bail in connection with domestic abuse when he tried to murder her.

On March 4 last year, he went to a field near their cottage and drove his private-plated van at the woman, causing it to strike her on the body.

He then pursued her, seized her by the hair, threatened to set her alight and said he would kill her.

The majority of jurors agreed this left the woman injured, put her life in danger and was an attempt to murder her.

At the time, he had been subject to a domestic abuse interdict from the court in Aberdeen for four months.

The jury unanimously agreed he breached its terms.

Sentencing deferred

The court heard Johnston’s only previous conviction was for a non-domestic assault to injury in 2006.

He has been on remand at HMP Grampian since appearing in court in private on March 6 last year.

Lord Ericht ordered background reports ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 14.