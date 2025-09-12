Mearns man tried to murder wife by running her over with van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Mearns man tried to murder wife by running her over with van

Alan Johnston also threatened to set the woman on fire and carried out a four-year campaign of domestic abuse.

By Ross Gardiner
Attempted murderer Alan Johnson was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.
A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by striking her with his van in a field near their Mearns home.

Former Aberdeen bouncer Alan Johnston stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and was found guilty after jurors spent almost a day and a half deliberating.

The 62-year-old struck his partner with a Maxus van in a field near their marital cottage at Fordoun.

Domestic abuser Johnston had restricted her movement in the property and tried to block its sale.

He will remain behind bars while social workers prepare a report on him ahead of sentencing next month.

Abuse

The jury unanimously convicted Johnston of a campaign of domestic abuse, spanning from June 2020 until his murder bid on March 4 2024.

During that period, Johnston shouted at her, made derogatory remarks, poured water on her, struck her on the head and dictated her movements within their marital home, including preventing her from accessing certain rooms.

He controlled her access to the internet, threatened her with violence and made attempts to prevent the sale of their cottage.

On one occasion, he parked his vehicle in close proximity to her, watched her and revved his engine.

Kill bid

Johnston had already appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and been released on bail in connection with domestic abuse when he tried to murder her.

On March 4 last year, he went to a field near their cottage and drove his private-plated van at the woman, causing it to strike her on the body.

He then pursued her, seized her by the hair, threatened to set her alight and said he would kill her.

The majority of jurors agreed this left the woman injured, put her life in danger and was an attempt to murder her.

At the time, he had been subject to a domestic abuse interdict from the court in Aberdeen for four months.

The jury unanimously agreed he breached its terms.

Sentencing deferred

The court heard Johnston’s only previous conviction was for a non-domestic assault to injury in 2006.

He has been on remand at HMP Grampian since appearing in court in private on March 6 last year.

Lord Ericht ordered background reports ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 14.