Aberdeen fake-baby conman and abuser jailed after attacking another woman

A serial abuser from Aberdeen who got a fake-baby tattoo to lure in victims has been jailed.

We reported in July how prolific conman Scott Fraser, 57, told a probation officer he had changed last September – then strangled his next victim just eight days later.

Astonishingly, Fraser’s lawyer told a sheriff in Aberdeen just two days later that he was reformed.

But an English judge called all that “a pack of lies” – and Fraser was today jailed.

September 17 – After attacking a woman in Aberdeen on a previous occasion, Fraser tells social workers he’s given up drinking and was a reformed character.

September 25 – Fraser viciously assaults a woman in England.

September 27 – Fraser is sentenced in Aberdeen as his lawyer tells the court he was turning over a new leaf.

The serial offender narrowly avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting to abducting his then-partner, Debbie McFarlane, in Aberdeen.

Fraser threatened Ms McFarlane with a knife, held her prisoner and scammed her out of £50,000.

Ten days before that court hearing, Fraser told a probation worker he had changed – then attacked another woman.

‘I’ll kill your family’

During that shocking incident, 6ft 5in Fraser grabbed the woman on the collar, lifted her off the floor and said: “You’re coming to Aberdeen with me, or I’ll kill your f***ing family.

“I won’t [kill you myself]. I’ll get someone else to do it. I’ve got people on speed dial.”

Fraser was due to be sentenced in July, but a judge was so concerned by the offender’s violence that he put it on hold.

That judge, Steven Everett said: “He was telling the probation officer a pack of lies.”

Conman’s pattern of offending

Fraser’s history of offending involves abusing his partner, scamming her out of money, then moving on to a new partner – often while cheating.

Four of his ex-partners told us Fraser lured them in by showing them an arm tattoo featuring the ‘date of birth and death’ of his baby – only the baby did not exist.

He also lied to them about other fake dead relatives and having cancer.

Fraser fled Aberdeen in disgrace last year and moved in with a new victim – who we cannot name for legal reasons – in Cheshire.

In September 2024, Fraser asked the woman to drive him to a court hearing in Aberdeen, but he did not tell her it was for violence against Ms McFarlane.

A few days before that court hearing, Fraser got angry with the woman at a restaurant because she signed a birthday card for a friend.

Fraser told the woman of his annoyance: “You’ve done it again. F*** off.”

‘I’ll drag you, screaming’

Fraser followed her home and became angry because she would not drive him to Aberdeen for the court hearing.

He told her: “I’m going to drag you there kicking and screaming.”

Fraser then pinned her by her throat to a wall for two-and-a-half minutes.

It was only after reading about Fraser’s decade of offending in the Press and Journal that his partner from Cheshire ceased all contact with him.

Within a week of being sentenced in Aberdeen, Fraser drove to a probation meeting without a licence or insurance.

He was fined £700, banned from driving for a year and given six penalty points at Warrington Magistrates Court in February.

He then admitted to assault and intentional strangulation, and was sentenced today

Fraser attempted to get today’s sentencing deferred by claiming he was having cancer consultations.

But the judge, Simon Berkson, refused.

‘I hid at home for two weeks’

The judge heard a statement from the victim, who laid bare the ordeal she had suffered at the hands of Fraser.

She said: “I was with him for three years and that time was wasted. This is a man I let into everyone’s life.

“I invested time, love and emotion into a relationship with a person who was deliberately lying, was coercive and was bringing me into being controlled. He was dangerous.

“After this happened, I hid at home for two weeks, not wanting to face anyone.

“I have become a tougher person, which is not a trait I want to have. It was a choice between becoming tougher or breaking down.”

“My daughters have experienced anxiety around their safety.

‘Terrified at who will be next’

“One of them moved in with me for a month to protect me in case he returned.”

She added: “I am terrified to think Fraser is continuing on this journey. I feel anxious that he could be doing this to his next victim.

“His abuse spans 22 years and I am fearful it will continue another 22 years. I just want it to be stopped.”

Fraser’s defence lawyer, Jo Maxwell, told the court: “He’s expressed to me his remorse and regret for the incident. He’s embarrassed and he’s ashamed.”

The court heard Fraser was convicted for domestic assault in 2015, 2016 and 2024.

Addressing Fraser, Judge Berkson said: “What you did was a disgraceful act of domestic violence towards a person you had been with for some time.

‘That is a long time’

“It has had a significant effect on her life. Why wouldn’t it? When she was attacked by her drunken partner in her own home.”

“You strangled her for two-and-a-half minutes.

“That is a long time to have your hands around somebody’s neck having previously threatened her with violence and previously been violent towards her.”

Judge Berkson jailed Fraser, now of Nantwich, Cheshire, for 27 months.

He ordered Fraser to stay away from his victim in this case for seven years.

Victims react to sentencing

After today’s hearing, Ms McFarlane said: “”I’m delighted with today’s verdict. This has taken several years to come to fruition and the dedication of several people .

“I feel proud that I carried this through to today’s result and encourage women all over to oust these men.

“I would like to thank the many people involved who made this happen.”

The victim in the English case told us: “I feel relieved that he is being punished finally, by a prison sentence as the journey he has been on has affected so many women and families..

“I hope that this result helps to safeguard any future women he may get involved with and sends a positive message to those who are going through a similar experience.

“I would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for believing and backing me, and all the other women involved to have the strength to stand together.”