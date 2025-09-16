Oban roofer who had cannabis before work banned from driving

An Oban roofer who had used cannabis before starting work admitted to being in charge of a car while under the influence.

First-time offender Jason Goldie, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended charge on Monday morning at Oban Sheriff Court.

He said that he was in charge of the vehicle, but not driving it.

Defence agent Joe Scott-Hobbs told the court his client was the only driver for a squad of men who worked in his stepfather’s roofing contracting company.

His stepfather was unable to drive due to having three broken ribs.

Therefore, the other workers could not get to work, and the company would be unable to pick up materials to be used in their jobs.

Fiscal depute Fergus Warner explained the circumstances to the court.

He said: “At 8.20am on Wednesday February 12 officers were on mobile patrol on the A85 at Connel.

“They entered into a car park near Airds Road in Connel.

“They observed the accused alight from a blue Ford Transit van.

“Officers approached the accused.

“There was a smell of cannabis.

“Officers then required the accused to provide a roadside specimen,” adding, “It was 3.3mcg, which is over the legal limit of 2mcg.”

Mr Scott-Hobbs said his client saw the police arrive at the car park and got out of his van.

Sheriff Euan Cameron asked the solicitor what he was doing in the vehicle at that time in the morning.

Mr Scott-Hobbs replied: “Mr Goldie was at the car park as he had arrived for work.

“He was working on the roof of a nearby hotel, and he was waiting for his colleagues to arrive. Mr Goldie did not intend to drive his vehicle, as he had already arrived at his place of work.

“He and his stepfather are the only drivers in that company.

“The company employs five or six people. Mr Goldie’s stepfather and he are the only two drivers in the company, so it would mean adjusting their plans or taking on different contracts until both Mr Goldie and his stepfather are back at work.

“Mr Goldie lives with his girlfriend, who works in mental health care, and while her employment is walkable in the daytime, when it is late at night or early morning, she needs a lift.”

Mr Scott-Hobbs asked Sheriff Cameron to consider a maximum of 12 penalty points for the accused and made a plea not to ban him from driving.

Sheriff Cameron said: “You were out and about in your vehicle and were in charge of it at the time, when the level of the breakdown product of cannabis was over the legal limit.

“I am told you consumed it sometime in the morning, and you still had the breakdown product in your system.

“I am told by your solicitor that you did not intend to drive that day. I am also told that while staff members will be disrupted, they will not lose their jobs.

“I don’t consider that things will be impossible without you driving at work.”

He added: “You should have thought it through before you consumed cannabis.”

Goldie was banned from driving for five months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £20.

