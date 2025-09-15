Peterhead woman attacked her dad in his own workshop

A Peterhead woman attacked her own father inside his workplace after she could not get him or his employees to change her car number plates.

Claire Mackie turned abusive towards the workshop workers before turning violent when her dad tried to calm the situation, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

The 46-year-old had been due to go on trial for repeatedly punching her dad – and for a single charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner – but pled guilty on the day of the trial.

Dad was left ‘scared’ by the attack

The court heard that Mackie, whose address was given as James Stott Road, had gone into her dad’s place of work on March 17 this year and asked for staff there to change the registration plates on her car.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said: “Her father advised that the workers were busy.

“The accused stated she would do it herself. Around 30 minutes later, an employee advised [her dad] that the accused was within the workshop shouting and swearing at employees.

“[He] approached the accused and asked her not to annoy the employees, when she started swearing and stating she would ‘sack them all’.

“The complainer went to leave, and the accused pushed him through the door and began grabbing him on the body and punching him whilst shouting and swearing.

“[He] was left scared by the incident.”

CCTV from Bill Mackie Engineering, on Peterhead’s Baltic Place, captured the attack, Ms Williams added.

Behaviour ‘might be expected’ says solicitor

Sam Milligan, representing Mackie, said his client would benefit from working with the social work department due to issues raised in the report provided to the court.

Referring to his client’s mental health, Mr Milligan said: “The behaviour exhibited would perhaps fall within that which might be expected, if not accepted, in that regard.

“There would appear to be a fairly cogent argument advanced [in the report] for a structure of deferred sentence here, and a number of particular areas that would be capable of being addressed.”

Work to ‘prevent offending in future’

Deferring sentence on Mackie, Sheriff Ian Wallace said she would work with social workers over the next six months to “focus on the reasons” she offended and to “prevent offending in future”.

“At the end of that period, there will be a report for the court, you’ll come back, and the court can consider at that stage the final disposal,” he added.