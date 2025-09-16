Kintore council gardener jailed after trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex in Airbnb

A council gardener has been jailed after he was caught trying to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Michael Simpson, 37, had booked an Airbnb and was waiting for his victim – actually a police decoy – to turn up when he was arrested at Aberdeen railway station.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the Kintore paedophile thought he had been messaging a young Edinburgh girl and had arranged for her to travel north to meet him.

Simpson, who has no previous convictions, pled guilty earlier this year and appeared this week to be sentenced.

Police sting operation

The court previously heard how Simpson began messaging the child decoy on March 6 last year, with her telling him she was aged 12.

The girl was actually a police officer using the fake name Laura.

The following day Simpson sent a video to Laura of him performing a sex act and the chatting continued.

Simpson, the court heard, suggested that if she were ever in the area, they should meet up. Laura agreed.

He then told her what train to get and told her he would book accommodation, before going on to ask what she would like to do with him sexually.

Laura then asked Simpson what he would like to do to her and he described a number of explicit sexual acts, before adding: “After that we’ll see on the day.”

Simpson arranged to meet Laura off the train at 10.30am on April 5 2024, but instead was met by police officers.

He then confirmed he was the same person who had been messaging the decoy.

Evidence found on phone

His phone was taken and officers found the explicit video he had sent Laura earlier, along with a confirmation email from Airbnb for a nearby property.

Speaking in his defence, Debbie Ginniver said her client had “struggled” to accept his wrongdoing and said his background report was “not in positive terms” when describing it.

“He has struggled to understand the distinction of his behaviour in the manner narrated.” Ms Ginner told the court.

“He was going to meet a 12-year-old child, and he accepts that he did have the intention of committing the offence.”

Ms Ginniver went to say Simpson would “undoubtably” benefit from carrying out the Moving Forward to Change programme for sex offenders and asked for a community-based disposal.

27 months behind bars

She explained that Simpson was a landscape gardener with Aberdeenshire Council and his job was being kept open for him should he be released from custody on sentencing.

Simpson was placed on remand at his last court hearing on August 11 this year.

Arguing against the imposition of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), due to its provisions of not being able to go to playparks or gardens where children may be present, Ms Ginniver said: “If he can’t go in playparks, that may be difficult for his employment.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston sentenced Simpson, of Forest Road, Kintore, to 27 months imprisonment and placed him under a SHPO for five years.