‘Speak up or stay locked up’: Family of Arlene Fraser hope killer husband will talk after key legal change

Loved ones of Elgin murder victim Arlene Fraser have won their 27-year fight for a landmark legal change to keep her killer behind bars.

Mum of two Arlene went missing from her Moray home in 1998 and her husband Nat Fraser was eventually jailed for her murder.

But the 33-year-old’s body has never been found – and Arlene’s family have long campaigned for a change in the law to prevent Nat leaving jail unless he reveals where it is.

Politicians sitting at the Scottish Parliament overcame key legal hurdles on Tuesday on the way to passing a new law compelling offenders to reveal burial sites.

The parole board will be able to consider whether an offender has revealed the location when it is deciding whether they should be released.

The legislation is set to be rubber-stamped at Holyrood on Wednesday and take effect early in 2026.

‘It may not make Nat talk – but it will keep him locked up’

One of those who has battled for this change was Arlene’s sister Carol Gillies, who was living in Glasgow at the time of the tragedy.

She recalled being woken up at 2.30am in April 1998 by a knock at the door.

“There was a policeman standing there from Strathclyde Police and he said, ‘Is Arlene here?’

“I said ‘why would she be here?’.”

It was at that point Carol found out her sister was missing.

Reacting to today’s political debate at Holyrood, Ms Carol said: “This amendment will be in force for any future consideration of parole for individuals already convicted.

“It’s very pleasing to know these changes will apply to all future parole hearings – including Nat Fraser’s hearing in 2028.

“This change in the law may not make Nat Fraser talk.

“However, at the very least, we are confident that this will serve to keep him in prison.”

Carol referenced that the equivalent legislation in England – known as Helen’s Law – has led to murderers having parole denied five times since its introduction in November 2020.

Other victims too

In Scotland, it will be known as Suzanne Law, in memory of Suzanne Pilley.

The 38-year-old bookkeeper vanished in 2010, just a stone’s throw away from her office in Edinburgh.

David Gilroy, her ex-lover and colleague, was convicted of her murder – but has never revealed where she is buried.

Carol added: “This is a very significant day for Arlene and Suzanne’s families. It is also a significant day for anyone else affected by these terrible crimes.

“This legal change is a first step – and we want it publicly known that we wholly support it.

“This may not result in the finding of Arlene and Suzanne.

“However, it does give us a great sense of peace to think that this could help keep them behind bars.

“Knowingly withholding information is a continuation of crime, and therefore Fraser and Gilroy should continue to serve their sentences for the rest of their lives.

“They have played mind games with us and everyone else for long enough and will continue to do so if we let them.”

But Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, who has championed the move, expressed concern what has been supported is watered down.

He said: “There are concerns that simply allowing the parole board to ‘take into account’ a killer’s non-disclosure will be rendered meaningless by legal challenge.

“While I hope that it is successful, my amendments were clear: no body, no release. Allowing a killer to walk free while refusing to reveal a victim’s location is despicably cruel.”

A matter of dignity

Carol said it was a matter of dignity for Arlene and her family.

She added: “He disallowed Arlene the human right to a proper burial.

“He also never gave her family and friends a chance to say goodbye properly. Why should he ever be considered for release?”

Arlene’s family acknowledged that their long battle for a change in the law in unity with other families, and organisations.

Carol said: “I am very grateful to all the individuals who have helped make this happen.

“Victim Support Scotland (VSS) are very much at the top of the list.

“Unfortunately, they don’t always get the credit they deserve, and many will not be aware that they are very much the leaders in making this happen.

“Along with politicians, they have worked tirelessly to push for new legislation.

“VSS have been a massive comfort and a guiding hand as we navigated our way through the complicated justice system.

“They are the strong voices that work tirelessly for change for victims and have our best interests at heart.

“Their efforts have given me a sense of peace that we now have some control over our future.

“I look forward to working with them in the future.”

‘Ball is now in killer’s court’

In Carol’s view, the ball is now firmly in Nat Fraser’s court.

When he goes before a parole board in 2028, he has two clear options: Speak up, or stay locked up.

Carol said: “It goes without saying that it has been an extremely anxious time waiting for this to reach a conclusion.

“As parole dates are looming on the horizon for Arlene and Suzanne’s family, we did feel a sense of panic that this may fall into the next parliamentary year and drag on, leading us round in circles.”

To mark the 25th anniversary of Arlene’s disappearance in 2023, Carol worked with the Press and Journal on a multi-part series, and a podcast series.