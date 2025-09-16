Fraserburgh man avoids jail for ‘unprovoked’ assault in town

A Fraserburgh man who launched an “unprovoked” attack on another has avoided going to jail.

Breckin Hay appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he was sentenced for knocking down a man in Fraserburgh’s Mid Street and then following up with a barrage of further blows.

The court heard that his victim had no previous relationship with Hay – a claim which would be disputed by the 21-year-old’s solicitor.

‘Covered in blood’

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that the assault took place at about 2am on October 27 last year.

“The accused walked up to the complainer and, unprovoked, punched him once to the face,” Ms Williams said.

“Whilst he was on his back, the complainer received a further six or seven punches to his body.

“A friend of the complainer observed this taking place and an unknown member of the public pulled the accused off the complainer.”

Police would arrive to see Hay’s victim’s face “covered in blood”, the fiscal added.

No corroboration to defend his actions, solicitor reveals

Representing Hay, defence solicitor Iain Jane said “something” had happened in the background between the two men, but conceded he only had Hay’s word on that being the case.

He did, however, dispute the notion that the two men did not know each other prior to the attack.

Referencing a police statement the injured man made, the explanation for Hay’s actions was given as perceived “cheek”.

“(The complainer) has an explanation as to what the cheekiness was as such and why events came about,” Mr Jane said.

“He doesn’t have anything to support or corroborate that other than beyond his own observations in respect of the matter.

“There appears to be something that has happened. It is not simply just what was described in the summary of evidence as being an unprovoked assault as such. Certainly, it doesn’t reach the level of provocation under any explanation and that’s accepted as well.”

Lost job due to previous legal trouble

Hay’s previous convictions were also touched upon by Mr Jane.

“He’s clearly someone who presents to this court with previous convictions,” he said.

Mr Jane referenced an offence in 2023 in which Hay was made to pay compensation to a victim and another from earlier this year.

Mr Jane said as a result of the former, Hay, whose address was given as Kirkton Gardens, lost his job.

“This is a young man who has been exposed to, effectively, social work from a very young age,” he added.

“He left school at 15, effectively without any formal qualifications.

“He previously had a very good apprenticeship, m’lord, but following some press coverage, following the conviction from 2023, that was then lost to him. But it’s to his credit he’s been able to secure a new apprenticeship.”

Concluding, Mr Jane said Hay was now “excelling” and earning a “very good” wage.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Hay had been caught with 61.2g of M-cat, worth between £600 and £800, in 2024.

‘A bad assault’

Sentencing Hay, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him he could have gone to custody.

“It was a bad assault and you do have a record,” the sheriff explained.

“I’m satisfied that a community payback order should be imposed. In addition, I’ll impose hours of unpaid work.

“It’s an alternative to custody. If you don’t comply, you’ll be brought back to court and you’ll be sentenced again.”

In total, Hay will now complete 165 hours of unpaid work over the next eight months. He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months.