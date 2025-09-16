Fraserburgh man avoids jail for ‘unprovoked’ assault in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh man avoids jail for ‘unprovoked’ assault in town

Breckin Hay landed a barrage of blows on another man in Fraserburgh in what he claimed was in response to "cheek" he had been given.

By Jamie Ross
Breckin Hay at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man who launched an “unprovoked” attack on another has avoided going to jail.

Breckin Hay appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he was sentenced for knocking down a man in Fraserburgh’s Mid Street and then following up with a barrage of further blows.

The court heard that his victim had no previous relationship with Hay – a claim which would be disputed by the 21-year-old’s solicitor.

‘Covered in blood’

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that the assault took place at about 2am on October 27 last year.

“The accused walked up to the complainer and, unprovoked, punched him once to the face,” Ms Williams said.

“Whilst he was on his back, the complainer received a further six or seven punches to his body.

“A friend of the complainer observed this taking place and an unknown member of the public pulled the accused off the complainer.”

Police would arrive to see Hay’s victim’s face “covered in blood”, the fiscal added.

Breckin  Hay at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

No corroboration to defend his actions, solicitor reveals

Representing Hay, defence solicitor Iain Jane said “something” had happened in the background between the two men, but conceded he only had Hay’s word on that being the case.

He did, however, dispute the notion that the two men did not know each other prior to the attack.

Referencing a police statement the injured man made, the explanation for Hay’s actions was given as perceived “cheek”.

“(The complainer) has an explanation as to what the cheekiness was as such and why events came about,” Mr Jane said.

“He doesn’t have anything to support or corroborate that other than beyond his own observations in respect of the matter.

“There appears to be something that has happened. It is not simply just what was described in the summary of evidence as being an unprovoked assault as such. Certainly, it doesn’t reach the level of provocation under any explanation and that’s accepted as well.”

Lost job due to previous legal trouble

Hay’s previous convictions were also touched upon by Mr Jane.

“He’s clearly someone who presents to this court with previous convictions,” he said.

Mr Jane referenced an offence in 2023 in which Hay was made to pay compensation to a victim and another from earlier this year.

Mr Jane said as a result of the former, Hay, whose address was given as Kirkton Gardens, lost his job.

“This is a young man who has been exposed to, effectively, social work from a very young age,” he added.

“He left school at 15, effectively without any formal qualifications.

“He previously had a very good apprenticeship, m’lord, but following some press coverage, following the conviction from 2023, that was then lost to him. But it’s to his credit he’s been able to secure a new apprenticeship.”

Concluding, Mr Jane said Hay was now “excelling” and earning a “very good” wage.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Hay had been caught with 61.2g of M-cat, worth between £600 and £800, in 2024.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘A bad assault’

Sentencing Hay, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him he could have gone to custody.

“It was a bad assault and you do have a record,” the sheriff explained.

“I’m satisfied that a community payback order should be imposed. In addition, I’ll impose hours of unpaid work.

“It’s an alternative to custody. If you don’t comply, you’ll be brought back to court and you’ll be sentenced again.”

In total, Hay will now complete 165 hours of unpaid work over the next eight months. He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months.