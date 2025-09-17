Man admits sexual assault of woman he chased into Torry Chip Bar while exposing himself

An Aberdeen man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a city fish and chip shop.

Casey Connell, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit the assault on a woman who he chased into the Torry Chip Bar while carrying out a sex act on himself.

Connell had been on Victoria Road on October 17 last year and had been masturbating while standing close to the woman, the charge stated.

Staff and customers looked on

The charges further state he then pursued her to the Torry Chip Bar, where he continued to stand at the shop window, still carrying out a sex act on himself while other people inside looked on.

Connell then went into the shop and pulled the woman’s hair from behind and placed his hand on her buttocks.

He also admitted breaching a curfew twice and having possession of a knife on November 5 2024.

More city centre indecency

A further offence on November 27 was also admitted by Connell, in which he rubbed his genitals under his clothing while in the presence of a woman on King Street in Aberdeen.

Speaking to confirm his pleas of guilt, Connell, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was placed on remand and will be sentenced next month at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone requested background reports and made Connell subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.