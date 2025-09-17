Man admits sexual assault of woman he chased into Torry Chip Bar while exposing himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man admits sexual assault of woman he chased into Torry Chip Bar while exposing himself

Casey Connell chased the woman into the Torry Chip Bar and then carried out a sex act on himself as horrified customers looked on.

By Joanne Warnock
The incident happened at Torry Chip Bar on Victoria Road.
The incident happened at Torry Chip Bar on Victoria Road.

An Aberdeen man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a city fish and chip shop.

Casey Connell, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit the assault on a woman who he chased into the Torry Chip Bar while carrying out a sex act on himself.

Connell had been on Victoria Road on October 17 last year and had been masturbating while standing close to the woman, the charge stated.

Staff and customers looked on

The charges further state he then pursued her to the Torry Chip Bar, where he continued to stand at the shop window, still carrying out a sex act on himself while other people inside looked on.

Connell then went into the shop and pulled the woman’s hair from behind and placed his hand on her buttocks.

He also admitted breaching a curfew twice and having possession of a knife on November 5 2024.

More city centre indecency

A further offence on November 27 was also admitted by Connell, in which he rubbed his genitals under his clothing while in the presence of a woman on King Street in Aberdeen.

Speaking to confirm his pleas of guilt, Connell, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was placed on remand and will be sentenced next month at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone requested background reports and made Connell subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.