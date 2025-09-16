Kirkwall Airport bomb hoaxer sent child sexual images and death threats

A sex offender sparked a major bomb scare after telling Kirkwall Airport staff “aeroplane goes boom” and “up the Kremlin”.

Flights at the Orkney airport were grounded for hours, causing huge delays after Ross Buchan, from Dundee, hounded workers with sinister calls on January 4 this year.

Luggage on the Loganair flight was re-scanned and police inspected the plane after Buchan claimed he had a friend who could “take control” of the aircraft.

Buchan pled guilty to inducing staff to believe a bomb was likely to ignite on an aircraft.

Two months earlier, he had inundated a child with sexual images and videos before threatening to eat his dead body.

A sheriff said the crimes were so serious that Buchan, who is in custody, could be sentenced at the High Court.

Buchan, 21, made repeated calls to the Orkney airport on the morning of January 4.

At around 9am, the duty officer hung up after receiving no response but eventually heard a “young, Scottish, monotone” male say: “Boom. Aeroplane goes boom.”

The calls continued and threat protocol checks were carried out by the ground security supervisor.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 9.34am, the phone rang again from a withheld number.

“The (security supervisor) heard the accused immediately state LM432.

“They knew this to be the flight number for the 9.26am flight from Glasgow to Kirkwall Airport.

“The accused replied things such as ‘the plane is going to crash into the airport’ and ‘for the motherland’.”

‘Up the Kremlin’

Ms Ritchie added: “The accused stated he had a friend on board the flight who could gain control of the plane and click a button.

“They inferred this to mean there was a bomb aboard the flight.”

Buchan continued to phone from a withheld number and said “up the Kremlin” and “justice for the motherland”.

Airport staff believed that the threats were not credible but no chances were taken by Loganair, with the airline choosing to declare a bomb threat.

The airport was closed while emergency services carried out a walk-through of the plane and luggage was re-scanned.

No bombs or explosives were discovered and the airport re-opened just before 2pm, disrupting Aberdeen and Edinburgh flights.

Buchan was arrested at his Pitalpin Court flat and his phone was forensically examined.

Sick images and threats

Another examination found Buchan sent a hoard of vile messages and threats to a child with whom he played PlayStation games online.

Interactions were fine for a year before Buchan – who has autism and ADHD – became “weird” and “inappropriate” in November 2024.

He filmed or photographed himself naked and shared the lewd material on Snapchat.

Police found around 30 different files on a mobile phone and discovered he had made a number of threats in a group chat titled ‘Death’.

He threatened to stab and kill the boy and others in the chat and threatened to eat and rape their dead bodies.

Buchan pled guilty to coercing a child into looking at sexual content and making violent threats.

Sentencing deferred

Sheriff George Way said: “It’s potentially a High Court matter.

“The maximum sentence is beyond my powers.

“I have a suspicion a criminal justice social work report will not be the end of the journey.”

Buchan – who viewed proceedings via video link – will return to court next month.